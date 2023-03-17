A look at the Giants’ offense after latest free agent signings

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants upgraded their offense in a major way at the start of free agency. General manager Joe Schoen made a point to add more weapons to the offense for quarterback Daniel Jones and, so far, he has accomplished that goal. The Giants have stockpiled playmakers this offseason, building the best supporting cast that Daniel Jones has ever had in his career.

What the Giants’ offense looks like after the start of free agency:

After pulling off a blockbuster trade for star TE Darren Waller, Big Blue added a couple of wideouts, signing Parris Campbell and extending Darius Slayton.

As of now, the Giants’ offensive lineup looks like this:

QB: Daniel Jones

RB: Saquon Barkley

WR1: Isaiah Hodgins/Darius Slayton

WR2: Parris Campbell

SLOT: Wan’Dale Robinson/Sterling Shepard

TE1: Darren Waller

TE2: Daniel Bellinger

This lineup could change, however, as drafting a wide receiver with the 25th overall pick is still an option for New York. The Giants are also scouting mid-round playmakers, like RB Tyjae Spears out of Tulane. In all likelihood, the Giants will add additional skill position players at some point in the draft.

If this group of playmakers stays healthy, this will be the best supporting cast that QB Daniel Jones has ever gotten to play with during his NFL career. The Giants now have plenty of depth at the wide receiver position and could be adding more talent in the draft.

Darren Waller has the versatility to play inline tight end, in the slot, and out wide, and will serve as the team’s primary receiving threat. If Waller stays healthy, he could return to form as one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

New York’s receiving corps has far more talent now than it did at this time last offseason. In addition to having two dynamic playmakers in Waller and Barkley, the Giants’ receiving corps got a big upgrade in Parris Campbell.

Overall, the Giants are one of the most improved teams in the NFL this offseason. After overachieving and winning their first postseason game in over a decade in 2022, Brian Daboll is looking to run it back with an improved arsenal of weapons. An exciting season could be in store for Big Blue.