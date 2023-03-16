Giants sign speedy, dynamic WR Parris Campbell

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) rushes the ball after making a long reception Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The New York Giants have landed one of the top wide receivers on the open market, landing former Indianapolis Colts playmaker Parris Campbell, per Jordan Schultz. At 25 years old, Campbell can be a long-term option for the Giants’ offense if he impresses this season. According to Mike Garafolo, Campbell’s contract with New York is a one-year deal worth $3 million.

The Giants were seeking versatile wide receivers in free agency this week, per The New York Post, and Parris Campbell perfectly fits the bill. He has the ability to play in the slot or on the outside and is coming off of a career year in 2022.

2022 was Campbell’s breakout season as he totaled career-highs in targets (91), receptions (63), receiving yards (623), and touchdowns (three). Campbell also has a history of playing as a return specialist, returning seven kicks for 175 yards as a rookie in 2019.

Campbell’s main point of attraction is his speed. He ran a 4.31s 40-yard dash in 2019 at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Giants had the slowest WR room in the NFL last season, ranked by route-weighted 40-yard dash times (per PFF data). Campbell is adding an element of speed that was otherwise absent in New York’s offense.

Campbell reached a top speed of 22.11 MPH in Week 18 this season (the fastest of any ball carrier in 2022), per Next Gen Stats. He has the ability to go deep while also making plays in space, turning simple drag routes into big gains.

The main cause for concern regarding Parris Campbell, however, is his injury history. 2022 was Campbell’s first time playing a full season of football. He had appeared in just 15 career games across the first three seasons of his career with Indianapolis.

Parris Campbell is a risky signing by the Giants. But, considering his age, dynamic playmaking ability, and versatility, there is potential for this move to pay major dividends.