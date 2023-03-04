New York Giants could target dynamic, low-cost WR in free agency

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) rushes the ball after making a long reception Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The New York Giants are looking for playmakers this offseason. Big Blue needs to bolster its receiving corps, with three of its starting wide receivers from the 2022 season set to become free agents this offseason. The Giants, currently negotiating big-money extensions with QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley, are not likely to be big spenders in free agency this offseason. However, New York could target dynamic WR Parris Campbell in free agency as he could be signed on a low-cost contract.

Why the New York Giants should target Parris Campbell in free agency

Parris Campbell is 25 years old and coming off the best season of his career. In 2022, Campbell set new career highs across the board, receiving 91 targets and hauling in 63 receptions for 623 yards and three touchdowns.

Campbell was one of the lone playmakers in the Indianapolis Colts’ devoid offense this past season. The Colts were clever in the way they used Campbell, featuring him mostly on screen passes or having him run drag routes, shallow crossers, and the majority of his routes in the intermediate range. This led to Campbell posting 9.9 yards per reception.

Parris Campbell SZN



Campbell has 29 touches, 291 yards, 3 touchdowns in his last 5 games. pic.twitter.com/QzZYFX1RLw — Cody Felger (@CPFelger55) November 14, 2022

The Giants could target Parris Campbell in free agency as he is expected to be had for an affordable price tag. Campbell has a projected market value of $2.5 million in average annual salary. New York could offer the Colts’ free agent a short-term deal and feature him in a gadget-type receiving in their offense.

Parris Campbell would also add an element of speed to the Giants’ offense that is otherwise absent. The Giants had the slowest wide receiving corps in the NFL last season, ranked by route-weighted 40-yard dash times (via PFF data).

Campbell is one of the fastest players in the NFL, reaching a top speed of 22.11 MPH in Week 18 this season (the fastest of any ball carrier in 2022), per Next Gen Stats. He also recorded one of the fastest 40-yard dash times in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine, boasting 4.31s speed in 2019.

The New York Giants are in need of speedy playmakers for their offense. The goal for GM Joe Schoen will be to acquire offensive talent at the right price point this offseason. Parris Campbell is a dynamic burner at the wide receiver position that the Giants could acquire on a low-cost contract to add an element of speed to their offense.