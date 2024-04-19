Should the Giants extend WR Darius Slayton amidst contract holdout?

Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan reported on Wednesday that New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton has not reported to voluntary offseason workouts this week as he looks to secure a new contract extension.

Slayton signed a two-year, $12.2 million contract prior to last season. Given his performance, he is clearly undervalued, and he rightfully deserves an extension, whether with Big Blue or another team.

Darius Slayton has been the Giants’ most dependable receiver

Despite the constant changes in quarterbacks, offensive coordinators, and head coaches since being drafted in 2019, Slayton has consistently been the team’s top receiver in four of the last five years.

In 76 games, the 27-year-old has amassed 220 receptions for 3,324 yards and 19 touchdowns. He currently averages 15.1 yards per reception, which ranks fourth among the 79 pass catchers with 200-plus receptions over the past five seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Nov 19, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the G-Men’s overall offensive struggles last season, Slayton had a standout year with career-highs in yards and catches. He also had the second-highest catch percentage (63.3%) and second-lowest drop rate (3.8%) of his career.

The Giants have not had any contract talks with Slayton

Giants’ General Manager Joe Schoen told reporters on Thursday that he hasn’t “had any conversations” about extending Slayton. The G-Men are in play to draft a receiver in the upcoming NFL draft. If they acquire players like Marvin Harrison Jr, Malik Nabers, or Rome Odunze, they will likely become immediate starters, pushing Slayton down on the depth chart.

With emerging talents like Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt already on the roster, it doesn’t appear that Slayton would have a significant role on the team. He may see his WR1 position diminish to WR4 or WR5.

Jan 7, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (17) reacts after a first down reception during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Whether or not the Giants draft a receiver in the first round, the depth of this receiver class may prompt them to add one at some point. Ultimately, the decision to extend Slayton may be influenced by the upcoming draft. Slayton possesses too much talent to be off the field, and with the Giants also on the market for a quarterback, they may consider packaging him in a trade to move up in the draft order.

How could the Giants benefit from extending Slayton?

Big Blue’s struggles on offense have made it challenging to assess Jalin Hyatt fully in his rookie year. If Slayton is granted a two-year extension, he serve as a safety net while Hyatt is evaluated through his rookie contract. Should Hyatt reach his full potential, the team may then choose to part ways with Slayton.

Extending Slayton would also bolster the team’s wide receiver depth. The Giants are prone to injuries, and Slayton could easily fill in and provide consistent production should an injury occur to one of the starters. The bottom line is that the NFL emphasizes the passing game much more now, and receivers who can consistently produce are valuable assets.