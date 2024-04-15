Giants could snag a speedy WR in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants have wide receivers next to star quarterbacks and promising offensive linemen atop their priority list for the 2024 NFL Draft. The Giants will likely opt to go with one of the latter two with their No. 6 overall pick in the first round, but general manager Joe Schoen has not conclusively declared which way the team will veer with 10 days left until day one of the draft commences.

Could the Giants look at Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin in the first or second round of the 2024 NFL Draft?

Brandon Olsen of Fan Nation’s Giants Country identified the strengths and weaknesses of Oregon wideout Troy Franklin. He highlighted him as an option for the Giants, though Franklin may be reserved for New York as a second-round option — if he falls that low.

“Franklin is this year’s Jalin Hyatt in my opinion, a player in the DeSean Jackson or Will Fuller V mold that thrives as a vertical threat but is capable of contributing as a catch-and-run player as well. In my opinion, Franklin is relatively maxed out right now due to his unlikelihood of gaining mass giving him certain limits so there are fewer areas to improve upon,” Olsen said.

Pro Football Focus forecasts him being selected No. 28 overall by the Buffalo Bills following Stefon Diggs’ departure. He’s generally looked at as a second-round pick who could go as early as the end of the first round by most projections.

Would the Giants overlook Franklin’s stature when assessing him next to his fellow elite WR peers?

His 187-pound frame at 6-3 is the one major flaw that’s held against him. However, it did not stop him from gaining 1,383 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns to the tune of 17.1 yards per reception in his junior year at Oregon.

Albeit, the Giants also have Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. who both have higher stock than Franklin for a potential No. 6 overall selection.

The Giants own the No. 47 pick in the second round. That may be too late to snag Franklin, who will likely be off the board by then. Should he still be available, he’d be as good a wideout at that spot, and a potential steal of the draft.