Giants ‘drooling’ over Washington star receiver

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Somewhere in the midst of rumors, the New York Giants know exactly what type of prospect they would love to land in the 2024 NFL Draft. Many have suggested that the Giants will look to trade up and land their quarterback of choice, but if they fail to do so, a blue-chip receiver could be available with the 6th overall selection.

The Appeal of Rome Odunze

Many have pointed to Malik Nabers out of LSU as a primary weapon the Giants would love to add to their offense, a player with elite athleticism and a yards after the catch specialist. However, one NFL insider believes Washington pass catcher Rome Odunze enamors the Giants.

The 21-year-old is coming off a stellar NFL Combine performance, running a 4.45 40-yard dash, 1.52 10-yard split, and a 6.88-second 3-cone drill.

READ MORE: Giants are ‘absolutely done’ with quarterback after mediocre 2023 season, according to NFL radio host

Odunze’s Potential Impact with the Giants

Odunze hauled in 92 receptions on 140 targets for a 65.7% reception rate last season. He tallied 1,639 yards and 13 touchdowns, showcasing tremendous physicality at the catchpoint and some of the best hands in college football. He dropped three passes over that sample size, good for a 3.2% drop rate. Odunze is not only a refined route runner, but he has the athletic profile and skills to have an instant impact as a top receiver in the NFL.

You don’t see a lot of 6’3+ 210+ guys able to drop their hips and transition their weight at the top of a route like Rome Odunze. pic.twitter.com/pv4pxIM29r — CLew ????? (@droppedballspod) March 5, 2024

According to Sean O’Hara, a former Giant, the team is in love with him as a player and would love to grab him at six if available.

“I know the Giants are drooling over this guy,” O’Hara said on NFL Total Access. “If he’s there at six, I don’t see any way they pass him up.”

Of course, this is far from the first rumor that revolves around the Giants and selecting a specific player. For all we know, these could all be smoke screens as they look to turn the chapter at quarterback or stick and pick at six to find an elite playmaker to support Daniel Jones in the future. For now, we can only evaluate the prospects at hand, and Odunze is certainly one of the best in the draft class.