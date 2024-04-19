Could the Giants find a day-one starter at right guard in the second round?

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made massive upgrades to their offensive line this offseason, however, they could still look to add talent to the unit in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. While taking an offensive lineman in the first round seems unlikely, perhaps the Giants could target a potential day-one starter at right guard in the second round.

The Giants could target UConn right guard Christian Haynes in the second round

The Giants hold the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of this year’s draft which could be used to take UConn guard Christian Haynes. The Senior Bowl standout performer has risen up draft boards and could wind up being selected inside the top 50. Haynes would be an immediate upgrade for Big Blue on the interior of their offensive line.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound guard has the size and athleticism to excel at the next level. He allowed only five pressures and zero sacks over the past two seasons, per ESPN. Furthermore, Haynes will enter the NFL with bounds of starting experience, having logged 3,183 snaps at right guard for the Huskies over the past four years.

ESPN analyst believes Haynes is a highly underrated prospect

ESPN’s Jordan Reid listed Haynes as a player that he’s higher on than most and believes will go higher in the draft than many expect:

“Haynes is an underrated prospect who has continued to climb my board this spring, checking every box during the pre-draft process,” Reid wrote in his rankings of the top 400 prospects in this year’s draft. “He played only right guard during his college career (49 starts), but he took reps at center during Senior Bowl practices, showing his versatility.

“Haynes has outstanding lower-body strength and the strong hands to cancel out pass-rushers, and he allowed five pressures and zero sacks over the past two seasons. I had an early Day 3 grade on him after the 2023 season, but he looks like a second-rounder at this point.”

Where would Haynes fit on the Giants’ offensive line?

After signing guard Jon Runyan Jr. and guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor this offseason, the Giants’ five starting positions on the offensive line seem to be filled in. However, drafting Haynes could cause them to shift things around in order to get the rookie on the field sooner rather than later.

Haynes could plug in at right guard with Eluemunor starting at right tackle and Runyan starting at left guard. This would leave third-year right tackle and former first-round pick Evan Neal as the odd man out, however. But perhaps Neal could take a step forward this year and win the starting right tackle job from Eluemunor. As a result, Eluemunor would be the team’s swing tackle and primary backup at both right guard and right tackle in case of injuries.