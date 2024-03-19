Giants’ new OL excited for next chapter: ‘Coming here to this franchise was always a dream’

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants enhanced their offensive line protection this offseason with the signing of former Raiders’ offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

The 29-year-old will be entering his eighth NFL season, playing for his fourth team. With Eluemunor expected to play a key part in the G-men’s offensive line in 2024, the newcomer is looking forward to a fresh start.

Jermaine Eluemunor is looking forward to his first season with the Giants

“For me, my excitement comes from this franchise as a whole,” said Eluemunor via Giants.com “I grew up in Jersey when I moved from London. Also, the first team I ever saw play football was the Giants, and that helmet and that uniform just sticks out to me. It’s known across the world. For me coming here to this franchise was always a dream.”

The Giants’ biggest priority entering this offseason was to address the offensive line with established veteran pieces after that unit experienced historically bad production in 2023. Eluemunor could be someone who fills a major hole that existed last season.

Eluemunor had a strong 2023 season

Eluemunor enjoyed a fairly successful season with the Raiders in 2023, playing in a career-high 87% of offensive snaps while racking up just four penalties, a big drop from his career-worst 11 in 2022. He also allowed just six sacks, and Pro Football Focus (PFF) assessed him an overall grade of 68.5 for 2023.

The hope is that he can build off of that solid production and have another good season with the Giants, who desperately need better offensive line play in order to perform better overall.

While he can’t fix the entire line’s problems, Eluemunor having a positive impact would make quarterback Daniel Jones’ life a lot easier, which could ultimately lead to him having a bounce-back season as well.

The Giants are still looking to add offensive firepower this offseason. With the offensive line now addressed, the focus now shifts towards the playmaking position, wide receiver, which the franchise could address in this upcoming NFL Draft with the sixth overall pick they currently own.

