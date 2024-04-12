The Giants majorly upgraded their pass-protection unit this offseason

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been among the league’s worst over the past several years. In 2024, the unit reached a new level of embarrassment, as the Giants surrendered a league-high 85 sacks — the most of any team since 1990.

In response, general manager Joe Schoen made it a priority to add talent to the offensive line in free agency this offseason. He accomplished that task and made major upgrades to the Giants’ pass-blocking with a couple of key veteran signings.

Four of five Giants offensive linemen rank highly in 2024 Pass Protection Expectations

In a chart posted by Open Source Football’s Ben Baldwin, the Giants ranked 13th in the NFL in 2024 Pass Protection Expectations. The chart aims to guess offensive line strength given the five starters listed on Ourlads and their past performance in pass protection (as measured by grade):

Four of the Giants’ five projected starting offensive linemen per OurLads graded highly on this chart.

The Giants’ projected Week 1 offensive line via OurLads is as follows:

LT Andrew Thomas

LG Aaron Stinnie

C John Michael Schmitz

RG Jon Runyan Jr.

RT Jermaine Eluemunor

READ MORE: Giants rumored to wear new alternate helmets in 2024

Newcomers should help to improve the Giants’ offensive line

Barring a catastrophic collapse, the Giants’ offensive line is expected to be significantly better in 2024. The Giants’ two main free-agent acquisitions, Jon Runyon Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor, both performed well in pass protection last season.

Runyan was tied for sixth in interior offensive line Pass Block Win Rate at 94% in 2023. Surrendered only 17 pressures

and one sack from Week 5 to Week 18 last season (per PFF).

Furthermore, new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo has been credited with the development of the Las Vegas Raiders’ stellar offensive line, which he coached for the last two seasons. The Raiders’ unit ranked 10th in the NFL last season according to Pro Football Focus.

The Giants need their returning linemen to improve in 2024

Returning for the Giants in 2024 will be 2022 second-team All-Pro Andrew Thomas and second-year center John Michael Schmitz. Thomas should continue to be an elite blindside protector, but the Giants need Schmitz to take a big step forward next season.

Schmitz was the only one of the five offensive linemen on this chart with a significantly poor grade. He posted a 41.4 overall PFF grade as a rookie (which ranked dead-last among all centers) after surrendering pressures 30 and five sacks.

What will the Giants’ offensive line look like in 2024?

Another surprise on this chart was OurLads’s listing of Aaron Stinnie as New York’s starting left guard. New York signed Stinnie presumably as a depth piece this offseason. This position is up for grabs and could ultimately be manned by last year’s starting right tackle Evan Neal.

Neal was the seventh overall for the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft. To this point, he’s been a bust. However, moving Neal inside to guard could be the key to saving his career.

The Giants ultimately will not know what their starting five configuration on the offensive line will look like until training camp. However, this unit should be much improved regardless of which offensive linemen trot onto the field wearing Big Blue this season.