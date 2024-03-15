Giants sign two veterans to add offensive line depth

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are adding more depth to their offensive line, signing a pair of free agents to their roster. The Giants signed veteran offensive linemen Aaron Stinnie and Austin Schlottman on Friday afternoon, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Giants sign sign LG John Stinnie

Stinnie is a 30-year-old offensive guard who started 11 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. He’s been in the league since 2018 and has made 12 career regular-season starts along with three starts in the postseason, including the Buccaneers’ win in Super Bowl LV.

In 2023, Stinnie was on the field for 717 offensive snaps, allowing two sacks and 29 pressures on the season while earning a 56.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade. All 11 of Stinnie’s starts this past season came at left guard. He will add depth to the position for the Giants along with their marquee free-agency signing Jon Runyan, who is the team’s projected starter at left guard.

Giants sign OG/OC Austin Schlottmann

Schlottmann is another interior offensive lineman that Big Blue is adding to its roster as depth. He’s younger than Stinnie at 28 years old, however, he has more playing experience. Schlottmann has appeared in 67 games and made 14 starts across his five-year NFL career.

After beginning his career with the Denver Broncos back in 2019, Schlottmann moved to the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 where he started seven games across two seasons. He started three of those games in 2023.

This past season, Schlottmann took the field for 249 snaps, allowing seven pressures and one sack en route to a 62.6 overall PFF grade. Like Stinnie, Schlottmann should be viewed as a depth player who will back other starters on New York’s offensive line, like second-year center John Michael Schmitz.

Adding depth on the offensive line was an important task for the Giants this offseason. They dealt with an excess of injuries up front last season which put them in a bind throughout the campaign. Adding two reliable veterans in Stinnie and Schlottman should help prevent the Giants from finding themselves in another compromised position.