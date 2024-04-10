Giants rumored to wear new alternate helmets in 2024

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are expected to make a minor change to their uniforms this season. In addition to their standard helmet, they will add a new alternate lid to their rotation for the upcoming 2024 campaign.

Giants rumored to add new alternate helmets in 2024

According to Zach Cohen of FanDuel (h/t UNISWAG on X), the Giants are rumored to have a new alternate helmet coming this season. However, “details of how bold the helmet will be have not been mentioned,” and it’s unclear what these new helmets could look like at this time.

The Giants added a new alternate helmet two seasons ago when they reintroduced their classic threads from the 80s and 90s for their Legacy Games in 2022. These throwbacks have always been a classic and fans have enjoyed seeing them back on the field in recent years.

Alternate helmets in the NFL are only permitted to be worn with alternate uniforms and each team can only have one alternate helmet color per season.

However, Big Blue could potentially have three alternate helmets this season if this new one is the same color as either their current main helmet or their Legacy alternate helmet. They could be the same color with a different logo, as beat writer Art Stapleton speculated:

I could see Giants going with a version of this helmet at some point this season. pic.twitter.com/8L6k7QXGBk — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) April 9, 2024

The Giants are nearing the 100th anniversary of their establishment date, which will take place on August 1, 2025. As they near this milestone, it seems likely that their alternate uniforms will continue to honor the franchise’s rich history and be utilized for Legacy Games. The new helmets will be revealed soon, and there is a chance they could be a new reimagining of the classic Giants uniforms.

