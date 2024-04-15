Giants’ OC Mike Kafka aiming to make the offense more ‘explosive’ in 2024

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on the field during the second day of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Football Giants Training Camp

Coming off of one of their least productive offensive seasons in franchise history, the New York Giants will without a doubt look to change that in the 2024 season. In the 2023 season, in which the Giants finished 6-11, they ranked 29th in total yards, averaged just 4.5 yards per play, and ranked 28th in passing touchdowns with only 15 all season.

Mike Kafka wants to see an improved offense in 2024

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka wants to see more activity from the offense in 2024.

“I’d like to see us take a step forward in our explosive pass game,” Mike Kafka said on On the Drive with Shaun O’Hara from Giants.com. “I’m really excited about the guys we have. I’m excited about the schemes that we’ve been talking about all offseason and implementing those things.”

So far this offseason, the Giants addressed the offensive line through free agency, an area that really struggled last season and was paramount to the team’s overall offensive struggles. However, losing Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency hinders their backfield production significantly, as he was the engine of their offense last season.

The Giants will hope that newcomer Devin Singletary and second-year running back Eric Gray can fill in the void that Barkley’s departure will leave.

The Giants still have areas to address this offseason

Despite the additions made thus far, the Giants still have more work to do, with a need to address both the quarterback position and wide receiver positions. New York signed quarterback Drew Lock to presumably be the backup to Daniel Jones, but they could still draft a quarterback. However, it is largely assumed that if they hold onto the sixth overall pick they will draft a wide receiver, such as LSU’s Malik Nabers or Washington’s Rome Odunze.

As of now, young receivers such as Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson are expected to take on much larger roles in 2024. The hope is that those two youngsters could break out into strong offensive weapons for whoever is at the quarterback position.

It shouldn’t be a huge ask for the Giants to expand their offensive game and produce strong results on the field next season. In order for them to put themselves back in a good position to compete, the Giants must improve offensively in 2024.

