Could the Giants steal Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft?

The New York Giants hold the No. 6 pick in this year’s draft and will have an opportunity to land a stud wide receiver prospect. But which wideout will be available when Big Blue is on the clock?

Once believed to be a possible selection with the No. 1 pick in the draft, Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. could now be on the table for the Giants at six. The league’s interest in this year’s quarterback prospects could cause talent at other positions to fall down the board. This could create an opportunity for the Giants to steal Harrison Jr. with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft.

Could the Giants land Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 6 pick?

A couple of months ago, the idea of Harrison Jr. falling outside of the top-five picks in the draft seemed impossible. He has been the consensus top non-quarterback prospect in this draft throughout the pre-draft process. But now, as the boards have shifted due to the demand for quarterbacks, it seems like the Giants have a chance at landing the Ohio State wideout.

While predicting the top-10 picks in this year’s draft, Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer had Harrison Jr. falling into the Giants’ lap with the No. 6 pick:

“But I think the Vikings come up for McCarthy at No. 4,” Breer wrote. “And if I’m guessing from there, Alt to the Chargers at No. 5, Harrison to the Giants at No. 6…”

If quarterbacks fly off the board with the first four picks, talent from other positions will get pushed down the board. The Los Angeles Chargers could opt to take Harrison Jr. and upgrade their receiving corps. But if they go with Joe Alt, the class’s best offensive lineman instead, the Giants will have the opportunity to land Harrison Jr.

What could Harrison Jr. bring to the Giants?

Harrison Jr. was a dominant force for the Ohio State Buckeyes throughout his collegiate career. As a sophomore in 2022, he totaled 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. He followed that up with another stellar campaign in 2023, racking up 66 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound wideout has drawn comparisons to elite NFL talents, such as Dallas Cowboys All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described him as “a pedigree prospect and a Day 1 starter with high-end production expected.”

Pro Football Focus has Harrison Jr. ranked as their No. 1 wide receiver in this year’s class. PFF’s Lead NFL Draft Analyst Trevor Sikkema shared high praise for Harrison Jr:

“Harrison comes from Hall of Fame bloodlines, and you can see that in his tape without even knowing his last name,” Sikkema wrote. “He has a truly rare blend of size, speed, strength and football IQ for such a young player. He will be a WR1-caliber player the day he is drafted, and one in the mold of a Tier 1 NFL wideout.”

PFF also has Harrison Jr. as their No. 2 prospect in the entire draft class, sitting behind only USC QB Caleb Williams.

If the Giants manage to land Harrison Jr. with the No. 6 pick in the draft, it will be an absolute steal. They will be landing one of the draft class’s top prospects at any position and filling their need for a No. 1 wide receiver once and for all.