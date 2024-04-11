Giants ‘wouldn’t hesitate’ to draft the right quarterback, per ESPN insider

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are weighing their options at quarterback with the NFL Draft just two weeks away. Injuries to Daniel Jones have the team questioning his future as their starter. Holding the No. 6 overall pick, the Giants could opt to take Jones’s replacement in the first round of this year’s draft.

Giants reportedly “wouldn’t hesitate” to draft the right quarterback

When rounding up the latest buzz in the NFL, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan gave insight into the Giants’ plans and indicated that they are firmly in the market for a quarterback:

“If the right quarterback is there, the Giants wouldn’t hesitate to make the move,” Raanan wrote. “They are aware Daniel Jones has suffered three serious injuries (twice his neck and a torn ACL) in the past three years. The only problem is New York may have to trade up with the Cardinals at No. 4 or the Chargers at No. 5 to do it with the Vikings, Raiders and Broncos also lurking for a quarterback.”

Drafting a signal-caller will be easier said than done, as Raanan points out. Teams are vying for a top-five pick to leapfrog the Giants and steal their desired quarterback prospect.

Who that desired prospect is has been difficult to determine. The Giants have been linked to all of the top quarterback prospects at one point or another throughout the pre-draft process.

Ultimately, it will come down to how the board falls on the night of the draft. A quarterback could possibly fall into the Giants’ lap with the No. 6 pick, but as general manager Joe Schoen mentioned, this team has other needs, too. Sticking and picking the best player available could be a fine outcome on draft night.