Where could the Giants turn if they pass on a first-round quarterback?

The 2024 NFL Draft is just 15 days away, and the New York Giants will have the chance to make a franchise-altering selection with the No. 6 overall pick.

While the Giants have been heavily linked to the top quarterbacks in the upcoming class, including LSU’s Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and more recently Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., there have been fluctuating projections throughout the offseason, pairing New York with a top offensive lineman or wide receiver.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen’s tone follows that uncertain forecast. He recently spoke to the media and was not definitive in the team taking a QB with their first pick of the draft, per CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin:

“We are going into Year 3. People assume we’re going quarterback, but we have other needs. If the quarterbacks go 1-4, then we’re getting the second-best position player, not quarterback, at six, which is OK, too,” Schoen said in part.

Giants could use more help on the offensive line

The Giants really do have multiple needs. Take their league-leading 85 sacks allowed in 2023. That putrid marker caused a domino effect of injuries and inconsistent offensive output from their aerial attack.

Backup quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito were able to benefit from a Giants O-Line that got somewhat of a wakeup call midway through the year, but they started off the season in shambles and did not give starting QB Daniel Jones ample time to throw or protection to make plays with his legs.

Dynamic wideouts could help the Giants’ offense flourish in 2024

Wide receiver is a position that the Giants have room for a dynamic upgrade at. Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt are two young, promising, and favored receiving options that Giants head coach Brian Daboll instilled confidence in toward the end of last season. However, talents like Marvin Harrison Jr. (OSU) and Malik Nabers (LSU) could fall into New York’s hands and give their existing QB depth chart more viable weapons to try and turn the tide in 2024.

Not to mention, the G-Men could also use reinforcements in their secondary, as their offseason moves were heavily predicated on fortifying their front seven. However, elite safeties and cornerbacks will likely fall to the end of the first round at best and be available for Schoen to entertain starting in round two or even round three.

The Giants can stick with Jones, DeVito, and Drew Lock and build as strong of a supporting unit around them or go all-in with a top-shelf QB in the first round to try and revitalize their offense from a down 2023 campaign.