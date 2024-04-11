Giants’ Darren Waller still undecided on looming retirement

Michael Karas / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller made it clear that retirement was on the table for him this offseason. Waller has taken the winter to mull over his big decision and is still undecided as the 2024 NFL Draft approaches. The talented pass catcher wants to have his mind fully made up before continuing his career on the field or hanging it up this spring.

Giants: Darren Waller’s impending retirement will soon be revealed

That’s what he told Vic Tafur of The Athletic at Las Vegas Sports Park last week, per John Fennelly of Giants Wire.

“I have to make a decision at some point,” Waller said. “You have to be 100 percent bought in, for the grind. And I have to make sure I am bringing that to the table, or it’s a disservice to the guys I am suiting up with. I also want to give the team time, where whichever way I go, they can prepare for next season. So … it’s a little bit of a difficult decision, but here we are.”

Waller wants to be fair to a Giants organization that has made him one of the focal points of their offensive system in 2023. The Georgia Tech product went for 552 receiving yards and one touchdown in 12 games last season.

Waller has health and financial considerations to weigh

However, he missed five games of the year which followed a recurring trend over his last three seasons, being nagging injuries. Waller has dealt with multiple hamstring strains and ankle sprains among a host of other minor ailments in that span and throughout his career.

That has been a determinant in him even considering retirement at only 31 years of age. Should Waller call it quits, there are several sizable receiving options at both wideout and tight end that the Giants could take from the second round going forward. New York has also been linked to LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr., who could become a favored target for Giants quarterbacks over time.

As for what Waller has to lose, that would be to the tune of $11.8 million in salary for the 2024 NFL campaign. His decision is expected to come before the Giants start training camp on July 26.