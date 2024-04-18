Could the Giants package their disgruntled wide receiver in a trade to move up the draft order?

Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) watches the game from the side line during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants were without veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton at the start of voluntary workouts this week. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Slayton is holding out in hopes of a contract extension.

With the NFL Draft just one week away — and with the Giants firmly in a position to land a top playmaker in the first round — Slayton’s disgruntlement could be used to the team’s advantage in a potential trade-up the draft order.

The Giants have “inquired about trading up”

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Giants have “inquired about trading up” in the first round with their eyes set on a quarterback. The right quarterback would need to be available, however, and it’s unclear which prospect the Giants are aiming to trade up to select.

But with Slayton being disgruntled and looking for a new contract, he could be a valuable trade piece in negotiations to move up the draft order. Maybe the Giants aren’t willing to extend Slayton and give him his desired pay raise; maybe another team is willing. Rather than sacrificing an additional draft pick to move up the order, perhaps Big Blue could package Slayton and some picks in a deal to move up to the No. 3 or No. 4 pick in the draft to take a quarterback.

Including Slayton in the deal would allow the Giants to retain some of their draft capital, which in turn would allow them to draft Slayton’s replacement in a draft class filled with talent at the wide receiver position.

Can the Giants afford to lose Slayton?

Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) runs for a touchdown past Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) after a catch during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last five seasons, Slayton has been arguably the Giants’ most productive and dependable playmaker. He rarely misses time with injury and has consistently produced 700 or more receiving yards in four of his five seasons, leading the Giants in receiving in each of those campaigns.

While trading Slayton could be an exciting proposition to help New York land its quarterback, losing their best wide receiver might be too difficult to manage. Slayton posted a career-high 770 receiving yards in 2023 and totaled four touchdowns, his highest mark since his 2019 rookie campaign.

Rather than trading Slayton, the Giants should aim to extend him. He’s only 27 years old, still in the prime of his career, and currently playing on a two-year, $12 million contract that is far below his market value. Giving Slayton a pay raise would allow Big Blue to retain its best-receiving threat and appease a player who has given much to the franchise over the last half a decade.