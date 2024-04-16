Giants ‘have inquired about trading up’ in 2024 NFL Draft

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2024 NFL Draft just days away, the New York Giants are doing their due diligence on every prospect, but most notably the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.

With Daniel Jones’s contract posing a potential problem down the road, the Giants would prefer to find a quarterback on a rookie contract that would support their future, opening up financial freedom in free agency.

Recently, NFL insider Albert Breer told Jordan Raanan of ESPN that the Giants have inquired about trading up, so there is legitimate interest in potentially finding a young quarterback with several elite traits that can develop into NFL-caliber upside.

The realistic options with the 3rd and 4th overall picks remain Maye out of UNC and J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan.

If the Giants find a way to move up to the 3rd overall selection, currently owned by the New England Patriots, Maye would likely be their target.

At 21 years old, Maye stands at 6’4″ and 230 pounds, the quintessential size for a quarterback in the NFL. Last season, he produced 3,608 yards, 24 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 582 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, showcasing his dual-threat qualities.

The Giants Are Looking For a Gunslinger They Can Develop

Some believe that Maye is erratic and risky, but his 1.9% turnover-worthy play percentage suggests that he wasn’t as volatile as some believe. In fact, he showed the ability to layer throws and fit the ball into tight windows, which is exactly what the Giants need, given Jones’ limited qualities in the passing game.

In addition, Maye was elite throwing the ball downfield this past season, collecting 1,452 yards and 13 touchdowns on passes 20+ yards downfield. With his supporting cast a bit substandard compared to the other quarterbacks at the top of the draft, Maye has plenty of upside, and head coach Brian Daboll might be the mentor he needs to reach his potential.

The question is, how much would the Giants be willing to give up in the draft to move up to the third overall selection? In reality, they would likely have to part ways with a 2025 first-round pick, which would be well spent on a quarterback who would open up plenty of cap space to help offset the loss of the selection next year.