Giants could snag under-the-rader tight end in the mid-rounds

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have been patiently waiting for Darren Waller to decide on his future, whether he will retire or stick with the team for the 2024 season.

At the moment, Waller is on the books for $14 million against the cap, but the Giants would save $6.7 million if he retires or they inevitably end up cutting him, given he can’t decide on his own. Of course, there is a world where the Giants retain Waller and try to compete in 2024, and that may be what he is waiting for.

Oct 22, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Darren Waller (12) catches a touchdown pass during the first half in front of Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Depending on what the Giants do in the 2024 NFL draft, Waller could make a decision based on the team’s ability to win this upcoming season or whether they are looking to rebuild or make a push in the near term.

One way or another, Waller’s inability to determine his fate shouldn’t deter the Giants from taking a tight end in the draft, and one player stands out as an under-the-radar option in the mid-rounds.

The Giants Should Have Eyes on Ben Sinnott

Notably, Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott, a 21-year-old former redshirt, could be a perfect pick, given his frame and receiving qualities — the Giants brought him in for a top-30 visit recently.

Credit: Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Standing at 6’4″ and 250 pounds, Sinnott has the capabilities to develop into a primary starter, earning the fourth-highest athleticism score at the combine and the third overall score among tight ends, according to Next Gen Stats. He ran a 4.68 40-yard dash with a 1.59 10-yard split and included a 6.82 3-cone. Sinnott has incredible tangible skills and would be a perfect fit for the Giants as a versatile weapon.

This past season, Sinnott produced 669 yards and six touchdowns as a primary piece in the Kansas State offense. He has tremendous route-running qualities at all three levels from the TE position and is able to redirect his body impressively well at his frame.

Sinnott doesn’t have the best blocking proficiency just yet, but the Giants can look to develop that part of his game.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After all, his size suggested he could do much more in that regard, so refining his fundamentals and improving his strength at the point of attack would be beneficial. The Giants do have Daniel Bellinger as their primary blocking tight end so that Sinnott can fill the role of pass catcher early on in his career.

For a player with a mid-round grade, Sinnott has a ton of upside, and the Giants should absolutely be considering him as a primary target if he’s available in the third or fourth round.