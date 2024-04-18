Giants bring in intriguing Day 2 safety option for a top-30 visit

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

After letting Xavier McKinney hit the open market, the New York Giants are down a key defensive back in the secondary. They haven’t spent any money on the position but have a few players on the roster who could transition to starting jobs, notably former fourth-round pick Dane Belton out of Iowa.

Just as the Giants leveraged Jason Pinnock into the starting strong safety spot last year, Belton has been waiting patiently for his opportunity and put together a few good games at the end of the 2023 season, collecting two interceptions in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams at free safety.

At some point, the Giants need some of their foundational draft picks to become starters, and that could be the long-term plan for Belton, who has solid size and the capabilities to step up and support the run game.

The Giants Continue to Scout Defensive Backs

However, the Giants aren’t done scouting potential additions at the position, bringing in Washington State safety Jaden Hicks for a top-30 visit on Wednesday, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Hicks had a top 6 athleticism score at the NFL combine, according to Next Gen Stats. He has solid size at 6’2″ and 211 pounds, so there’s plenty of potential for him at the next level, but he may need a few years of development before he can be trusted.

Last season, the 21-year-old played 788 snaps, collecting 64 tackles, a 14.7% missed tackle rate, giving up 170 yards, two touchdowns, and collecting two interceptions in coverage.

For the most part, he was solid, and the Giants may view him as an instant starter, but his traditional position is strong safety, so transitioning to a deeper part of the secondary may be a mistake.

If anything, the Giants need to be looking for a cornerback in the second round to complement Deonte Banks, so I wouldn’t look too much into this visit. It is always important to note that general manager Joe Schoen traditionally has eyes on most of the players he brings in personally, so it is possible that Hicks could be either a second-round option or a trade-up prospect in the third round. Still, it would be surprising if he fell that far.