Should the Giants extend QB Tyrod Taylor?

As the New York Giants will have a lot of free agency decisions to make this offseason, there are a lot of questions surrounding backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s future with the franchise.

Will Tyrod Taylor be back with the Giants next season?

Taylor just finished the final year of a two-year, $11 million deal with the Giants. Primarily a backup in those two seasons, he played a total of 15 games for the G-men (12 in 2023) and threw for 1,399 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions.

While he was a serviceable backup, the sudden rise of Tommy DeVito, Daniel Jones’ impending return from injury next season, and the likelihood that the Giants take a quarterback in this year’s upcoming draft has put Taylor’s role with the team in question.

Tommy DeVito may have proven to be a better backup option

DeVito showed that he is capable of being a solid NFL backup, throwing for a team-leading eight touchdowns this past season and winning three of his first four starts.

With the potential DeVito displayed in 2023, it may make more sense for New York to retain him as the backup (or third-string) over Taylor. The Giants could continue to develop DeVito and see what they have in him given the uncertainty around the quarterback position.

Daniel Jones’ return and the draft puts Taylor in a tough spot

Despite Jones still being under contract for next season, there is a strong chance that New York will draft a quarterback with their sixth overall pick in the upcoming draft. Highly touted prospects such as LSU’s Jayden Daniels could be available by the time of their selection.

Therefore, that would leave Taylor with no real role on the Giants. If they do draft a quarterback, it makes little sense to attach more money to bring Taylor back when the team is already in a tricky cap space situation.

Even if the Giants don’t draft a quarterback, one could argue that DeVito showed more potential as a longer-term backup option than Taylor did. Regardless, the Giants will have a tough decision to make surrounding Taylor, and signs are pointing to a possible divorce this offseason.

