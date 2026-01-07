The New York Giants are wasting no time in their search for a new leader, officially scheduling an interview with former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy for next week, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Giants To Interview Mike McCarthy for HC Job

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

McCarthy represents an experienced archetype that the Giants are gravitating toward in this cycle. With a career regular-season record of 167-102-2 and a Super Bowl ring from his tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy brings a level of veteran stability that the Giants’ young roster and fluctuating front office desperately need.

McCarthy’s recent stint in Dallas provides a compelling, if complicated, resume for Big Blue to consider.

While his postseason struggles were a point of contention, he led the Cowboys to three consecutive 12-win seasons from 2021 to 2023, a feat of consistency the Giants haven’t seen since the Tom Coughlin era. Their last 12-win season came in 2008.

His offensive background could be particularly beneficial for the development of the Giants’ quarterback situation, as he has a track record of maintaining high-scoring units, including leading the NFL in scoring offense in 2023 with 29.9 points per game.

McCarthy is a Top Candidate

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images, Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The interest appears to be mutual, as McCarthy has reportedly eyed the Giants’ opening as a premier landing spot due to the franchise’s prestige and the opportunity to coach promising young QB Jaxson Dart.

For the Giants, the interview is a critical step in a broad search that aims to bridge the gap between their current rebuilding phase and playoff contention. McCarthy is one of many coaches they will interview in this cycle as they cast a wide net to find their next head coach.

McCarthy joins a list of experienced coaches that the Giants have expressed their interest in. Others on the list include former Ravens HC John Harbaugh and former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski.

The Giants will kick their head coaching search into high gear this week as they conduct their interviews. McCarthy’s background in developing quarterbacks and his history of regular-season success could make him an attractive option in the eyes of the Giants.