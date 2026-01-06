The New York Giants’ coaching search just found its “white whale.” Following the Baltimore Ravens’ decision to part ways with John Harbaugh after 18 seasons, the Giants have a new top candidate to pursue.

While Kevin Stefanski was previously considered the leader in the clubhouse, Harbaugh’s sudden availability has effectively reset the board.

For a Giants franchise that has struggled to find stability and a winning culture since the Tom Coughlin era, the chance to land a coach with a 180-113 regular-season record and 12 playoff appearances is an opportunity that simply cannot be ignored.

The Pedigree: Why John Harbaugh is the Giants Candidate

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Giants conducted “preliminary research” on Harbaugh weeks ago, preparing for the situation in which he was to become available, per Connor Hughes of SNY.

Harbaugh brings a resume that is virtually unmatched in the current hiring cycle. Despite a disappointing 8-9 finish in 2025 that led to his exit, his tenure in Baltimore was defined by consistent excellence, including four AFC Championship appearances and a record eight road playoff victories.

For the Giants, the appeal lies in Harbaugh’s ability to maximize roster talent and his background of cultivating a disciplined, detail-oriented culture. With a promising young quarterback like Jaxson Dart in place and a roster desperate for a veteran leader who has been there and done it, Harbaugh isn’t just a candidate—he should be the definitive No. 1 priority.

Mutually Assured Interest?

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The interest is far from one-sided. Ian O’Connor of The Athletic reported that Harbaugh holds the Giants’ organization in high regard, specifically eyeing the potential of the team’s young core.

“John Harbaugh has a high regard for the Giants’ job and for Jaxson Dart,” O’Connor posted on X. “Of the six HC openings, I believe he might have the Giants at No. 1, or damn close to it. As I wrote yesterday, I believe he hurdles Kevin Stefanski as the leader in the clubhouse.”

However, Big Blue will have to move fast; within an hour of his firing, as many as seven teams reached out to his representation. The Giants have already begun casting a wide net, but this is the “home run” hire that could define this regime.

The Giants have spent years looking for a leader who can restore the “Giants Way,” and with a Hall of Fame-caliber coach now on the open market, the path to a New York resurgence has never been clearer.