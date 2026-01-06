The New York Giants have officially hit the ground running in their search for a new head coach, and a familiar face is near the top of the list. Big Blue has requested an interview with Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Giants Request to Interview Colts DC Lou Anarumo

Anarumo is a candidate with deep-rooted ties to the Giants’ brass. He and Joe Schoen spent years together in Miami, where Anarumo served as the defensive backs coach while Schoen rose through the scouting ranks.

Beyond that, the familiarity extends to the current building, as Anarumo’s son, Louis, works in the Giants’ scouting department.

This wouldn’t be Anarumo’s first rodeo with the G-Men either; he interviewed for this exact job in 2022 and previously worked for the team as a defensive backs coach in 2018.

After working with the Giants in 2018, Anarumo was the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator from 2019 to 2024 before becoming the Colts’ DC this season.

A Resume of High Peaks and Statistical Valleys

On the field, Anarumo has earned his reputation as a quality defensive coordinator, but his full statistical profile is more of a mixed bag. In 2024, his Bengals defense bottomed out, ranking 26th in points allowed (25.5 PPG) and a dismal 31st against the run.

This past season, he transformed the Colts into a top-10 unit in EPA per play, ranking 13th in the league in scoring defense while allowing just 21.9 points per game. While he did find success this past season in Indianapolis, his units have historically been volatile.

Anarumo has a reputation for neutralizing elite quarterbacks by tailoring his game plan specifically to the opponent’s weaknesses — a trait that made him a legend in Cincinnati during their Super Bowl run.

The Bottom Line for Big Blue

The Giants are casting a “wide net” for their next head coach, but Anarumo feels like a candidate being brought in for the sake of familiarity. Anarumo could offer the CEO-type leadership the organization has lacked in recent years as a no-nonsense, tough-minded coach who commands respect in the locker room and understands the specific pressures of the New York market.

However, his volatile and varying success as a defensive coordinator is a red flag. Plus, if he is hired, he will need to come up with a rock-solid plan for the offensive side of the ball, as developing QB Jaxson Dart is the team’s top priority.