The New York Giants are beginning to cast a wider net in their search for a new head coach, with the latest name on the docket bringing a significant amount of veteran experience to the table. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants are set to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for their head coaching vacancy.

Joseph is a former head coach who has been the defensive coordinator of the Broncos since 2023. The Giants are favoring candidates with previous head coaching experience in this cycle, and Joseph fits the billing.

While Joseph’s previous and unsuccessful stint as a head coach in Denver (11-21 record over two seasons from 2017-2018) is often the first thing fans point to, his recent track record as a defensive architect is impossible to ignore. In 2025, Joseph led a Broncos unit that finished 1st in the NFL in sacks with 68.0 and 3rd in points allowed (18.3 PPG).

Joseph Coaches Elite Defensive Units

In the last two seasons, Joseph has turned the Broncos into the most feared pass-rushing unit in the NFL. Under his guidance, Denver led the league in sacks in back-to-back seasons (2024 and 2025).

2024: 63.0 sacks (1st in NFL, franchise record).

63.0 sacks (1st in NFL, franchise record). 2025: 68.0 sacks (1st in NFL, new franchise record).

For a Giants defense that boasts high-ceiling pass rushers like Brian Burns and Abdul Carter, the prospect of Joseph bringing his aggressive, sack-heavy philosophy to East Rutherford is intriguing.

His unit in Denver was remarkably efficient, also ranking 2nd in rushing yards allowed per game (91.1), proving he can build a disciplined, multi-dimensional defense.

Beyond just getting to the quarterback, Joseph’s 2025 defense was one of the stingiest in the league. His unit finished:

3rd in Points Allowed (18.3 PPG)

2nd in Total Yards Allowed (278.2 YPG)

1st in Net Yards Per Pass Attempt Allowed

3rd in Rushing Yards Per Attempt

Joseph doesn’t just have one-dimensional success; he orchestrates a balanced, top-tier defense that excels in every metric that matters.

Even during Joseph’s time as a head coach, his defenses were solid. In 2017, the Broncos ranked 3rd in yards per game allowed (290.0). They regressed to 22nd (365.1) in 2018, but he then continued to find success as a defensive coordinator with the Arizona Cardinals from 2019 to 2022.

Joseph Would Bring Experience

After the mid-season firing of Brian Daboll and a lackluster interim period under Mike Kafka, the Giants’ front office seems wary of taking another gamble on an unproven coordinator. Joseph offers a level of “battle-tested” maturity that Schoen may find necessary to navigate the New York media market and a young locker room.

Joseph has spent the last seven seasons refining his approach in Arizona and Denver, and his ability to coordinate a top-three defense in back-to-back years (2024–2025) suggests he has evolved significantly since his first shot at being a head coach.

For a team that has cycled through four head coaches in the last decade, Joseph represents a high-floor retread candidate who understands the structural demands of the job.

Can Joseph Develop Jaxson Dart?

The primary hurdle for Joseph’s candidacy will be his plan for the offensive side of the ball, specifically, the development of promising young QB Jaxson Dart.

The Giants’ 2026 mandate is simple: protect and grow the franchise quarterback.

While Joseph is a defensive specialist, his time working under Sean Payton in Denver has likely influenced his perspective on offensive structure and game management.

If Joseph can present a concrete plan to provide Dart with a high-level play-caller, his defensive pedigree could make him a formidable dark horse in this coaching cycle.

A Potential OC Pick: Davis Webb

If Joseph is the man for the job, the most intriguing name to watch for his offensive coordinator hiring is a familiar face in East Rutherford: Davis Webb.

Currently the offensive passing game coordinator/QBs coach in Denver, Webb has seen his coaching stock skyrocket since retiring as a Giant following the 2022 season.

Per Benjamin Allbright and other league insiders, a Joseph-Webb combination is a distinct possibility. For the Giants, this wouldn’t just be a nostalgic reunion; it would be a strategic move to pair a veteran defensive head coach with a bright, young offensive mind who already knows the market of New York and is familiar with the Giants’ organization.