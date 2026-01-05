As the New York Giants officially pivot into this franchise-altering offseason, general manager Joe Schoen has pulled back the curtain on exactly what he’s looking for in the team’s next head coach.

With the Brian Daboll era in the rearview mirror, Schoen is facing the most critical hire of his tenure—one that will determine the ceiling of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and the long-term viability of this current front office.

The Giants’ Blueprint: Leadership and Football Acumen

While speaking to the media on Monday, Schoen laid out a rigid yet expansive set of criteria, emphasizing that the team is prioritizing substance over a specific “type” of candidate as they look to restore a winning culture.

“In terms of criteria for the next head coach, there’s several criteria we’re going to be looking for,” Schoen told the media (h/t SNY). “Leadership being an important element in the head coaching world, football acumen will be important, player development is very important — having a plan for player development.

“We have a young quarterback. It’s going to be important that we have a plan in terms of Jaxson [Dart]’s development. Holding people accountable, communication… those are some of the characteristics that we’re going to be looking for in the next head coach.”

Schoen’s search isn’t just about finding a play-caller; it’s about finding a CEO. The GM highlighted leadership, football acumen, and accountability as the non-negotiable pillars of this search.

For a team that has struggled with late-game execution and consistent discipline, Schoen is looking for a coach who can master the communication side of the building while maintaining a high standard for every player on the roster.

This emphasis on accountability aligns with recent locker room sentiment, as Schoen seeks a leader who can command respect from veterans and rookies alike while navigating the relentless New York spotlight.

The Jaxson Dart Focus

While the search is broad, there is one specific North Star: the development of Jaxson Dart. Schoen made it clear that every candidate must present a comprehensive plan to maximize the rookie signal-caller’s unique skill set.

After Dart’s promising rookie campaign, the Giants cannot afford a developmental stall. Whether the next coach comes from an offensive or defensive background, their ability to build a staff and a system that fosters Dart’s growth is the ultimate litmus test.

Schoen’s focus here is simple: ensure that the franchise’s most valuable asset is protected and put in a position to lead a top-tier modern offense.

A “Wide Net” with No Mandates

Schoen confirmed that the Giants are “casting a wide net” and will not be restricted by traditional coaching tropes. There is no mandate to hire an offensive-minded guru, nor is there a requirement for prior head coaching experience.

Schoen expressed a willingness to look at everyone—from seasoned veterans like Mike McCarthy to rising defensive coordinators like the Green Bay Packers’ Jeff Hafley or the Los Angeles Rams’ Chris Shula.

By refusing to favor one side of the ball over the other, Schoen is signaling that he values a coach’s ability to “lead the entire team” over their ability to draw up a specific scheme, prioritizing organizational alignment above all else.