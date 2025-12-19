Despite firing head coach Brian Daboll mid-season, the New York Giants are retaining general manager Joe Schoen (for now) and tasking him with leading the search for the next head coach.

Schoen will rely on his network of connections to find the man that he believes is best for the job. That could lead him to one of the top candidates who has strong ties to Schoen and the rest of the Giants’ organization.

Colts DC Lou Anarumo might be the “slight favorite” for the Giants’ HC job

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is considered among the top candidates for the Giants’ head coaching gig.

Anarumo previously worked as a defensive backs coach for New York (2018) before becoming the defensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals (2019–2024), and then the Colts (2025–present).

This season, Anarumo’s Colts are a top-10 unit in EPA per play. The Colts’ defense also ranks 13th in scoring, allowing 21.9 points per game. His units had ups and downs during his time with the Bengals, but ultimately, Anarumo has earned his reputation as a no-nonsense coach who can lead by example and connect with his players.

Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post previously reported that Anarumo is an early “slight favorite” for the Giants’ head coaching job if Schoen is indeed retained as the general manager.

Anarumo has strong ties to Schoen and the Giants

In addition to previously being a member of the Giants’ coaching staff, Anarumo has a connection to the front office through Schoen.

Anarumo and Schoen have a professional connection that stems from their time working together with the Miami Dolphins. Anarumo was the Dolphins’ defensive backs coach from 2012-2017, while Schoen held various roles in the front office, including national scout (ending in 2012), assistant director of college scouting (2013), and director of player personnel (2014-2016).

In addition to his prior relationship with Schoen, Anarumo has another current connection to the organization: his son. Louis Anarumo is in his fourth season on the Giants’ staff and his first as a pro scout. He spent 2022-24 as a scouting assistant.

These connections will almost undoubtedly get Anarumo a foot in the door for an interview once the Giants kick off that phase of the hiring process. He interviewed for the job in 2022 before it was ultimately handed to Brian Daboll.

But Schoen’s future with the Giants is not set in stone. He will be reviewed at the end of the season, as will the rest of the front office and coaching staff. If Schoen is let go, that could harm Anarumo’s chances of winning the job.

But regardless, Anarumo will be among several candidates that the Giants express an interest in. Will his familiarity land him the gig?