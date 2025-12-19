For the majority of the country, Thursday Night Football’s thrilling matchup between the Seahawks and Rams was just incredible primetime television. But for the New York Giants, it was an audition between two of the top head coaching candidates they are considering.

The sidelines featured two of the hottest names on New York’s head coaching shortlist: Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

The Giants should have learned plenty about both of these candidates during this game, which finished with the Seahawks on top 38–37 after an overtime finish.

Shula proved he is a defensive genius for three quarters, but Kubiak proved he has the “clutch gene” and offensive flexibility that the Giants should covet.

The algorithm often suppresses the most critical Giants coaching updates; be sure to pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you never miss a breaking development in the search for the next leader of Big Blue.

Klint Kubiak’s creativity and resiliency led the Seahawks to an unlikely win

Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Kubiak’s night was a tale of two halves. For three quarters, his offense struggled to find a rhythm against Shula’s “trap” coverages, managing only 14 points.

However, his 4th-quarter adjustments were masterful. His offense stormed back with a 16-point fourth quarter to force overtime and give his team an opportunity to win.

It would have been easy for Seattle to roll over and die after a relentless onslaught from the Rams’ defense through the first three quarters put them in a 16-point hole. But Kubiak demonstrated resilience and creativity, helping Sam Darnold (270 yards, 2 TDs) bounce back from a tough first three quarters that saw him turn the ball over twice and take four sacks.

Kubiak leaned into the Shanahan-tree roots of his offensive system, using the run game and creative gadget plays (like the Rashid Shaheed reverse) to stabilize Darnold.

The Rams had been Darnold’s kryptonite up to this point. He had thrown six interceptions and taken 11 sacks in his previous three contests against Los Angeles. But in that fourth quarter and overtime, Kubiak helped Darnold flip the script, orchestrating 16 points scored in the final 8 minutes of regulation.

Kubiak might be the quarterback whisperer the Giants need

Kubiak has done masterful work with Darnold this season, but that’s just the start of his impressive quarterback-development resume.

Prior to his current stint as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator, Kubiak has spent time working under some of the NFL’s best coaches.

Klint Kubiak, the son of Super Bowl-winning coach Gary Kubiak, has plenty of experience coaching in the NFL. He spent time working within his father’s system before learning under then-Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski, and eventually 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan — two of the brightest offensive minds in the sport.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Under Kubiak’s guidance (2019–2021), former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins ranked 4th in the NFL in passer rating (105.0) and 5th in touchdown passes (94). Cousins notably praised Kubiak for being the “bridge” between the quarterback and the complex game plans of Kevin Stefanski and Gary Kubiak.

Kubiak served as the Offensive Passing Game Specialist under Kyle Shanahan, working directly with Brock Purdy during his breakout Pro Bowl season in 2023. Purdy led the league with a 113.0 passer rating.

Now, Kubiak has Darnold playing at an MVP level. Darnold has thrown for 3,703 with a 24-13 TD-INT ratio this year.

Kubiak could bring the Shanahan-Kubiak coaching tree pedigree to the Giants — a system proven to protect and develop young QBs. If turning Jaxson Dart into a superstar is priority No. 1 for Big Blue, then Kubiak might have just proven to be their top candidate.

Chris Shula’s defense was electric for 50 minutes before a collapse

Entering this game, though, Shula was arguably the No. 1 candidate on the Giants’ list, and for three quarters, he proved exactly why.

Shula’s defense was relentless for 50 minutes. He baited Darnold into two interceptions, including a brilliant “trap” play where he dropped 297-pound Kobie Turner into a passing lane. However, the 4th-quarter meltdown might haunt his resume. The Rams’ defense allowed touchdown drives of 57 and 65 yards in the closing stages and couldn’t get a stop in overtime.

Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

For three quarters, Shula looked like a defensive savant, scheming the Rams into a commanding 16-point lead. Yet, by the time the final whistle blew in overtime, the narrative had flipped completely.

The Rams’ defense allowed 24 points in the final 15 minutes of play (including OT).

In Shula’s defense, though, the Rams’ offense going three-and-out on three consecutive drives in the fourth quarter didn’t help. Plus, one of the touchdowns scored by the Seahawks came on special teams. Shula’s unit admittedly collapsed, but he can’t shoulder all of the blame for a unit that has carried the team through much of the 2025 season.

Despite Thursday night’s meltdown, Shula is still an impressive candidate

Shula has been an original member of Rams head coach Sean McVay’s staff since 2017, serving in a variety of roles as a defensive assistant before succeeding Raheem Morris as the defensive coordinator in 2024.

He is considered McVay’s top protege. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that McVay has invested more in Shula’s development and preparation for a head coaching role than he has for any of his previous assistants combined. McVay reportedly runs various non-defensive concepts and ideas by Shula, preparing him for the comprehensive “CEO-type” role of a head coach.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shula is known for thinking outside the box, such as using nickel packages to flood the field against heavy-passing offenses or using unique line stunts to create pressure with only four rushers. He has been groomed for the head coaching role and seems ready to make the jump after another impressive season as the Rams’ DC.

Klint Kubiak or Chris Shula? Who should the Giants hire?

The Giants find themselves at a crossroads that will define the next decade of the franchise. After the Brian Daboll era collapsed under the weight of offensive inconsistency and sideline tension, team president/co-owner John Mara and general manager Joe Schoen cannot afford to miss. Last night’s game presented two of the paths available to them.

If the Giants prioritize Jaxson Dart’s ceiling, Kubiak is the hire. He provides the play-calling continuity and the quarterback guru reputation that turned Sam Darnold into an MVP candidate and Brock Purdy into a Pro Bowler.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

But if the Giants prioritize organizational stability and defensive identity, Shula is the hire. He offers a CEO projection, has been refined under Sean McVay, and possesses a defensive scheme that has proven it can do more with less—a necessity for a Giants roster that still has significant depth issues. Hiring Shula is a bet on leadership and potential.

Ultimately, this hiring could go either way, and last night’s matchup highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of each candidate. It won’t be an easy decision, and there will be other candidates in the mix, but Shula and Kubiak are among the most intriguing for the Giants to consider as they plan a thorough search for their next leader.