The New York Giants are preparing to kick their head coaching search into high gear, and their list of candidates is finally coming into focus.

Giants’ head coaching short list revealed in latest report

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Giants have a list of candidates for their head-coaching vacancy. The names on that list are:

Green Bay Packers DC Jeff Hafley

Indianapolis Colts DC Lou Anarumo

Washington Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman

Hafley, Anarumo, and Kubiak have been brought up frequently in this head coaching cycle as some of the top coordinators ascending into head coaching status.

Kingsbury is a former head coach with the Arizona Cardinals, and that prior experience in the big chair might make him attractive to the Giants. He has been leading the Commanders’ offense since last season and could be ready for a second try at being a head coach.

Russini shone the spotlight on Freeman, stating that she expects him to “garner interest” from NFL franchises this offseason.

“Though he has never coached in the NFL, his leadership, people skills and ability to thrive in one of the most high-profile jobs in the country are what’s drawing the interest of general managers and owners,” Russini reported.

The Giants are expected to have interest in Freeman. They have internal connections to the Notre Dame football program that could make the Fighting Irish head coach extra attractive.

Rams DC Chris Shula left off the latest short list

Notably absent from this list is Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, who has become a hot name in this head coaching cycle and has previously been connected to the Giants.

Shula has been an original member of Rams head coach Sean McVay’s staff since 2017, serving in a variety of roles as a defensive assistant before succeeding Raheem Morris as the defensive coordinator in 2024. The Rams’ defense has been elite under his guidance over the last two seasons.

This season, Shula’s defense ranks 3rd in the NFL in Points Per Game Allowed (17.5) and 13th in Total Yards Per Game Allowed (315.0).

According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, McVay has invested more in Shula’s development and preparation for a head coaching role than he has for any of his previous assistants combined. McVay reportedly runs various non-defensive concepts and ideas by Shula, preparing him for the comprehensive “CEO-type” role of a head coach.

The 39-year-old is among the best candidates for a head coaching job who will be available this offseason. The Giants should add him to their short list and bring him in for an interview.