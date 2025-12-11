The Giants feel like they found their franchise quarterback this offseason; Jaxson Dart has been thoroughly impressive. But now they need to find the right head coach to develop Dart and maximize the talent around him to build a contender.

The Giants should consider Klint Kubiak for their head coaching job

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Enter Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Kubiak is considered one of the top head coaching candidates this offseason. His clear track record of maximizing quarterback play and orchestrating an effective, modern offense has some believing he could be this cycle’s equivalent of Ben Johnson.

This season, as the Seahawks’ OC, Kubiak has helped maximize QB Sam Darnold and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, leading Seattle to a 10-3 record. The Seahawks’ offense ranks second in points per game (29.8) and has generated 58 explosive (20+ yard) passing plays.

Darnold has a top-five passer rating (103.8) and Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 1,428 receiving yards.

The addition of Kubiak to this staff has helped turn the Seahawks into one of the NFL’s top contenders. Their offense is explosive as Kubiak has adopted the Kyle Shanahan system he was mentored in to deploy a quarterback-friendly, West Coast offensive scheme that utilizes outside zone runs and creates big YAC opportunities.

Kubiak has spent time with some of the NFL’s best coaches

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Klint Kubiak, the son of Super Bowl-winning coach Gary Kubiak, has plenty of experience coaching in the NFL. He spent time working within his father’s system before learning under then-Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski, and eventually 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan — two of the brightest offensive minds in the sport.

Kubiak previously served as the Vikings’ quarterbacks coach (2019-2020) and offensive coordinator (2021). He is credited with helping Kirk Cousins to three straight 100+ passer rating seasons.

In 2023, he was with the 49ers working under Shanahan as the passing game coordinator, contributing to one of the league’s most dominant offenses. That season, the 49ers ranked second in the NFL in total offense (398.4 YPG), first in red zone conversion rate (67.2%), and tied for the fewest turnovers (sixth-fewest overall).

Although he didn’t find much success with the New Orleans Saints as their offensive coordinator in 2024, Kubiak quickly bounced back to turn the Seahawks’ offense into one of the league’s best in 2025.

Kubiak = QB Whisperer

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The most notable trait that Kubiak possesses is his ability to develop quarterbacks.

Kubiak’s history with Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, and his work with Brock Purdy in the Shanahan system demonstrates an expertise in maximizing efficiency and highlights his ability to develop talent at the quarterback position.

Developing Jaxson Dart is priority No. 1 for the New York Giants this offseason. Kubiak could be a perfect match if the Giants want to hire a head coach who will focus on getting the most out of Dart, as well as the team’s top playmakers.

Smith-Njigba has thrived under Kubiak, as did Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk (who set a career-high 1,342 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns under Kubiak in 2023), and Deebo Samuel, among others. Kubiak could get the most out of Dart and Giants star WR Malik Nabers.

Is Kubiak ready to step into a head coaching role?

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although Kubiak is among the most exciting candidates for a head coaching gig this offseason, he might lack something the Giants are seeking: experience.

Kubiak has plenty of experience coaching top offenses as a coordinator, but he has never been a head coach before at any level of the sport. The transition from just calling plays to managing a defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, and handling the media/owner relations is massive. That was a big hurdle that Brian Daboll failed to clear.

As a career offensive coach, Kubiak needs to prove he can hire, manage, and delegate to a top-tier defensive coordinator.

Kubiak could give the Giants a chance to reset with a proven, modern offensive system as a coach with a track record of maximizing the quarterback position. However, they must determine whether or not he could handle playing the CEO role, overseeing all aspects of the team, including the defense.

His lack of head coaching experience could be a deterrent. But if Big Blue wants to take a big swing to maximize their offense and quarterback, similar to the one the Bears took on Ben Johnson last offseason, Kubiak is their guy.