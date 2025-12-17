The New York Giants have to be impressed with what they’ve seen from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Dart has been impressive throughout his rookie season, and the numbers behind his play place him in rare company.

Jaxson Dart’s touchdowns per game put him in elite company

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite the Giants’ loss on Sunday afternoon, Dart continued to post stats that should put the league on notice.

While comparing his performance to other quarterbacks around the league, it quickly becomes evident just how impactful Dart has been on the Giants’ offense.

According to the FOX broadcast (h/t @awthentik on X), Dart ranks third in the NFL in total touchdowns per game (2.3) as the starter. The only two quarterbacks in front of him are the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford (2.7) and the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen (2.6).

Stafford and Allen are two of the NFL’s top MVP candidates this season. The former is leading the No. 1 seed Rams to an 11-3 record this season. And the latter, the reigning league MVP, has powered the Bills to a 10-4 record.

Dart also has seven games with a 90+ passer rating this season, the most of any rookie quarterback. All other rookie quarterbacks have combined for just seven games with a 90+ passer rating.

Although his strong play isn’t leading the team to wins this season, the Giants can feel hopeful for the future with Dart showing such promise as a rookie. The offense has been the least of the team’s problems this season as well, something they haven’t been able to say for a long time, and a true testament to Dart’s abilities.

The Giants are watching Dart make rookie QB history

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Not only is Dart ranking among the top quarterbacks in the NFL this season, but he is also making NFL history.

Dart is the only QB in NFL history with 1,800+ passing yards, 400+ rushing yards, and 20+ total TDs in his first nine career starts. He is also the first rookie QB in NFL history with multiple games throwing for 240+ yards, rushing for 60+ yards, and scoring 2+ total TDs (h/t @WBG84 on X).

Having a quarterback who can be a weapon both with his arm and his legs is vital in this modern NFL. Dart has proven to be dangerous whether he is slinging it or rushing it.

The tools, traits, and potential are clearly there for Dart to be something special. But now the Giants need to hire the right coaching staff, surround Dart with talent, and hope to build a better team around him in 2026.