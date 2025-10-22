Giants’ rookie quarterback is earning respect all across the league

The New York Giants appear to have something special at quarterback. The Giants believe it, their fans believe it, and the rest of the league is starting to believe it, too.

Jaxson Dart has been sensational through the first four starts of his career. Despite a 2-2 record as the starter, Dart’s individual play has led him to earn the respect of his opponents and receive high praise from coaches and players around the league.

Giants’ Jaxson Dart is leaving a strong first impression

Following the Giants’ Week 7 clash with the Denver Broncos, Nik Bonitto, an elite Broncos edge rusher who trash-talked the G-Men all week leading up to the game, offered high praise for Dart:

“I have to give him credit. He’s a lot better than what we thought. His feel for the game and ability to maneuver in the pocket and make plays on the run… I was really impressed,” Bonitto told Kay Adams on the Up and Adams Show.

Dart went 15-of-33 passing for 283 yards with a 3-1 TD-INT ratio and an additional 11 yards and one touchdown rushing against the Broncos. His heroics gave Big Blue a lead in the final minute of the game (that was ultimately squandered by the defense).

Bonitto is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and he plays in the same division as one of the best quarterbacks in the league (Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs), so he knows a thing or two about good quarterback play.

His high praise of Dart is a promising sign.

Eagles DC thinks teams will regret not drafting Jaxson Dart

But it’s not just the best players praising Dart — it’s the best coaches, too. Vic Fangio, the defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, also shared some compliments for Dart in the media this week.

“The teams that needed quarterbacks that bypassed him— they’re going to regret that,” Fangio said, per Arye Pulli of Off Sports Place.

Fangio has been one of the best defensive coaches in the league for years. His recognition of Dart’s talent is exciting. The Eagles are preparing to face the Giants for the second time this season on Sunday, and Fangio is clearly trying to come up with ways to slow down Dart after the rookie turned in an impressive performance against the Eagles in Week 6.

Fireside Giants of Empire Sports Media sparked discussion among Giants fans by sharing these quotes on X:

The confidence around Dart is building — not just in the Giants’ organization, but around the league.

Dart exudes that same confidence himself. He has stepped in and revitalized a Giants offense that was previously broken. The Giants have been hanging in tough games against challenging opponents ever since Dart entered the lineup.

The rookie has shown promise and is boosting his odds for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. If Dart can keep at this pace, and get the Giants to start stacking some wins with him, then his case will only strengthen.