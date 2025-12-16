When the Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll mid-season, ownership also issued a vote of confidence for general manager Joe Schoen, stating that they feel he “has assembled a good young nucleus of talent.”

However, the Giants are now on an eight-game losing streak with a 2-11 record and the projected first-overall pick. As a result, ownership might be changing its mind on the general manager.

Regardless, the Giants are heading into a shaky offseason that will bring about plenty of turnover to the roster and coaching staff. They have several key starters set to hit the open market this offseason, but have yet to begin negotiations with any of them — potentially signaling the end of the Joe Schoen Era.

The Giants have critical players set to hit free agency

WR Wan’Dale Robinson, CB Cor’Dale Flott, and RT Jermaine Eluemunor are all among the Giants’ most important starters. All three of them will be free agents this March.

Robinson, a former second-round pick, has been New York’s best weapon this season, totaling career-highs with 882 yards and four touchdowns.

Flott was a third-round pick in 2022 and, despite a shaky first few seasons, has developed into the Giants’ best and most reliable cornerback.

The Giants signed Eluemunor to a two-year contract in free agency two offseasons ago, and he has since established himself as one of their best players. His pass protection is critical to the success of the offense.

The Giants really can’t afford to let any of these players walk, but they also can’t afford to sign all three of them. That puts them between a rock and a hard place as the end of the season approaches.

The Giants haven’t begun negotiations with their impending free agents

Despite each player’s importance to the roster, the Giants have not begun negotiating with Robinson, Flott, or Eluemunor.

Robinson could make as much as $15M+ on his next deal, as could Flott. Eluemunor’s new salary could exceed $20M. Waiting until the offseason to offer these players contracts doesn’t seem like a wise strategy, considering that it will allow the players to test the open market and potentially create a bidding war to drive up their price tags.

The Giants should be trying to get these extensions done sooner, rather than later. But there could be a reason why they are delaying that process.

Could Schoen be on his way out?

If the Giants plan on firing Schoen at the end of the season, then it wouldn’t make sense to allow him to sign any players to an extension. A new general manager inheriting the roster and taking over might want to tear the roster down, rebuild it, and let Schoen’s players go.

A new GM might not view Flott, Robinson, or Eluemunor as worthy of such expensive contracts and might have an idea on how to replace them.

If Schoen won’t be here in 2026, then he shouldn’t be extending players through 2026 and beyond, and that could be the reason why he hasn’t signed any deals yet.

However, it is also possible that the players don’t want to sign extensions yet, as they could be eager to test the market and let other teams set their price tags.

Whether or not Schoen will remain has yet to be revealed. But the Giants’ losing ways spell trouble for the GM’s future with the team.

Nevertheless, the Giants will need to make decisions on these key free agents sooner rather than later.