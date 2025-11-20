The New York Giants are kicking off their head coaching search, firing Daboll mid-season and giving themselves a seven-week head start to find the team’s next leader.

General manager Joe Schoen was, however, not relieved of his duties. Instead, team president/co-owner John Mara released a statement revealing that Schoen will remain the GM and will lead the search for the next head coach.

Some analysts believed that the statement was left open to interpretation, especially considering the fact that Mara chose not to explicitly state that Schoen would be back in 2026. Theoretically, he could start the head coach search, but that doesn’t guarantee he will hire and manage the head coach.

But now, a more recent report indicates that Schoen’s job is rather safe and that he will remain in the big chair for Big Blue.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

NFL insiders “believe” Joe Schoen’s job is safe

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, those inside the NFL believe Schoen will remain the Giants’ GM.

“Multiple league sources who have spoken to the Giants believe [Joe Schoen] is likely to remain unless there is a strong head coaching candidate who wants to bring in his own general manager,” Raanan reported. “Though, that seems unlikely considering Schoen is leading the search and compiling the list of candidates.”

While it is possible for a top head coaching candidate to push Schoen out, it is unlikely to happen since Schoen is handpicking the head coaching candidates.

Among those expected to get interviews are the likes of Colts DC Lou Anarumo and Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo, two coordinators with ties to the organization and/or Schoen himself.

In his original statement, Mara praised Schoen, stating that he believes the GM had “assembled a good young nucleus of talent.”

Considering Schoen’s vote of confidence from ownership, and the team’s up-swinging direction with Jaxson Dart as the next franchise quarterback, it seems likely that he will be hiring the head coach, and will be back as the general manager in 2026.