The New York Giants’ secondary has been thrashed this season, with plenty of their starters either suffering injuries or underperforming — with the exception of fourth-year cornerback Cor’Dale Flott.

Flott has emerged as a key piece of the Giants’ defense this season. The fourth-year cornerback out of LSU is having a breakout campaign that could earn him a solid payday in the offseason.

Cor’Dale Flott is standing out in the Giants’ secondary

So far this season, Flott has been far and away the Giants’ best defensive back. He has missed just one game this season and has started in all 11 that he has played.

Through 11 games, Flott has totaled 32 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, eight pass defenses, and one interception.

His 69.7 overall Pro Football Focus grade is the best of any Giants cornerback this season and is also a career-high mark.

Flott has surrendered a career-low 51.9% reception rate when targeted in coverage (28/54) with only 344 yards allowed. He has yet to surrender a touchdown in coverage, per PFF.

Flott could be a pricey extension candidate

Over The Cap has given Flott a $14.1 million 2025 contract valuation, indicating he could be worth as much or more on the open market in average salary.

Flott’s next contract could pay him in excess of $14 million per season, a figure that could be difficult for the Giants to fit under the salary cap.

However, with Flott being an emerging, home-grown talent, extending him should be a priority for Big Blue, especially when considering how little talent they have in their secondary.

But Flott is going to get paid, and the Giants have other extension candidates to consider, such as RT Jermaine Eluemunor and WR Wan’Dale Robinson. Flott has been impressive this season, but now the Giants must determine how much they are willing to pay to retain him.