The New York Giants have officially hit the reset button once again. After yet another disappointing loss — this one a 24–20 defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears — the team announced Monday that Brian Daboll has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

General manager Joe Schoen will remain in his role and lead the search for the franchise’s next head coach, a process that’s expected to define the team’s future direction. The question now is simple but pivotal: do the Giants want experience, or do they want innovation?

Klint Kubiak emerges as a top offensive candidate

Early indications suggest that Schoen and the front office could lean toward a younger, offensive-minded hire — and few names fit that profile better than Klint Kubiak. Currently serving as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, Kubiak has helped craft one of the league’s most productive attacks.

The Seahawks rank third in the NFL in points per game (30.6) and sit comfortably inside the top ten in total yards. That success has come largely through the air, where quarterback Sam Darnold is quietly putting together one of the best seasons of his career. Through ten weeks, Darnold has thrown for 2,262 yards and 17 touchdowns while completing 71.1 percent of his passes.

That kind of transformation doesn’t happen by accident. Kubiak’s play design, spacing, and quarterback development have turned Seattle into a consistent threat, and those are qualities the Giants desperately need.

A coaching pedigree and proven offensive background

Kubiak’s football roots run deep. The son of Super Bowl-winning quarterback and head coach Gary Kubiak, he’s been immersed in high-level football since childhood. His coaching résumé is extensive despite his relatively young age — spanning stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and now the Seahawks.

He’s worked under multiple systems, most notably the Shanahan tree, which has become synonymous with dynamic, motion-based offenses that maximize quarterback efficiency. That’s a major reason his name has gained traction in coaching circles. For a team like the Giants — who have struggled to establish offensive consistency for years — that kind of modern approach could be exactly what they need.

The right fit for Jaxson Dart’s development

Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has shown flashes of promise this season, but will require more refinement. Pairing him with a coach like Kubiak, who specializes in designing quarterback-friendly offenses, could accelerate his growth and help stabilize the franchise’s most important position.

While Kubiak’s strength is clearly offense, his limited defensive background could be a concern. If the Giants go that route, they’d need to pair him with a strong defensive coordinator who can balance the staff and handle that side of the ball independently.

Experience vs. innovation

There’s another route Schoen could take — hiring an established, managerial-style coach who oversees both sides of the game rather than specializing in one. That kind of veteran presence could bring stability, but it would be a clear departure from the offensive vision Kubiak represents.

Ultimately, the Giants have to decide what they want their identity to be moving forward. Do they double down on innovation and give a rising offensive mind a shot, or do they play it safe with experience?

If they’re serious about building around Dart and modernizing the offense, Klint Kubiak might be the right gamble — and the kind of hire that finally pulls the Giants out of their cycle of mediocrity.