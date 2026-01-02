The New York Giants have commenced their search for a new head coach, casting what ESPN’s Jordan Raanan describes as a “wide net” that includes established veterans and rising coordinators alike.

The initial list of candidates features high-profile names such as former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and current Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. However, the most notable omission from this preliminary list is Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Klint Kubiak Absent From Giants’ Initial Head Coaching Interview List

Despite the Giants’ clear need for offensive revitalization following the dismissal of Brian Daboll, Kubiak, a projected top name in this cycle, was not among the reported list of individuals the team will request to interview in their first wave of outreach.

Kubiak is the most glaring omission from thislist. After a solid stint with the Saints in 2024, Kubiak moved to Seattle for the 2025 season to overhaul their offense under head coach Mike Macdonald.

Under Kubiak’s leadership, the Seahawks’ offense has become one of the NFL’s powerhouse units. They are the league’s second-ranked scoring offense, averaging 29.4 points per game. They rank 8th with 350.8 total yards per game as QB Sam Darnold has reached MVP-candidacy status behind 3,850 passing yards, 25 TDs, and a 99.2 passer rating.

Raanan listed Kubiak under the “outside chance” category of candidates who could receive an interview.

“Kubiak has also done an eye-opening job as the offensive coordinator in Seattle this season and is the son of former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak,” Raanan wrote.

Kubiak Could Be The Perfect HC To Pair With Jaxson Dart

Throughout his coaching career, Kubiak has earned his reputation as a quarterback whisperer, with his latest development of Darnold being a prime example. But his history of developing quarterbacks is long-spanning.

Kubiak spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, two as QB coach and one as OC. During this window, Kirk Cousins played the most consistent football of his career. Cousins ranked 4th in the NFL in passer rating (105.0) and 5th in touchdown passes (94) during Kubiak’s three-year tenure.

As the Passing Game Coordinator for the 49ers, Kubiak was instrumental in Brock Purdy’s historic 2023 season. Purdy led the NFL in passer rating (113.0) and yards per attempt (9.6) that season.

While his time with the Saints was short, there were flashes of Kubiak’s quarterback brilliance early in the 2024 season. He took Derek Carr and an aging Saints offense and produced the most explosive two-game start in NFL history as the Saints scored on their first nine consecutive possessions in Week 1 and their first six possessions in Week 2. During that span, Carr completed 77% of his passes with a nearly perfect passer rating.

According to Raanan, “key” in the Giants’ head coaching search will be “each candidate’s plan for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.” Developing Dart after a promising rookie season should be the team’s No. 1 priority entering 2026.

If the main goal is to pair a coach with Dart who can maximize his talent and jumpstart his development, then Kubiak should be near the top of the Giants’ list (making his omission all the more confusing).

Giants Initial HC Interview List Reported

With Kubiak absent from the list, the Giants’ initial reported group of candidates from Raanan includes:

Ex-Packers & Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy

Rams DC Chris Shula

Ex-Raiders HC Antonio Pierce

Giants Interim HC Mike Kafka

Packers DC Jeff Hafley

Colts DC Lou Anarumo

The list is primarily comprised of defensive-minded coaches. Kubiak would stand out as an offensive guru to add to the list.

Kubiak is going to be a highly sought-after candidate in this cycle, despite his absence from the Giants’ initial list. Raanan’s report suggested that the Giants’ search remains fluid.

“The Giants will cast a wide net for the job,” Raanan reported, while mentioning that there are “others” the team will interview who were not on the initially reported list.

Kubiak’s name should be expected to appear at some point during the Giants’ expansive search for their next leader.