It’s officially “Black Monday” in the NFL, and the coaching carousel is spinning at a dizzying pace for the New York Giants. According to a Monday morning report from Ian O’Connor of The Athletic, former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is currently the “leader in the clubhouse” to become the next head coach of Big Blue.

The Kevin Stefanski Report: Giants Frontrunner?

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stefanski was officially relieved of his duties by the Cleveland Browns on Monday morning following a disappointing 5-12 campaign and a last-place finish in the AFC North.

“As we sit here right now, I think Kevin Stefanski is the leader in the Giants clubhouse,” O’Connor reported following the news that the Browns were moving on.

Despite a rough 8-26 stretch over the last two seasons, Stefanski remains one of the most respected offensive minds in the league. A two-time NFL Coach of the Year (2020, 2023), he finished his tenure in Cleveland with a 45-56 record but remains the only coach in Browns history besides Paul Brown to post multiple 11-win seasons.

For a Giants organization desperate for stability, Stefanski has been described as an “ideal fit” due to his pedigree as a play-caller and his proven ability to navigate organizational turbulence.

The “Jaxson Dart” Factor and Offensive Vision

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The primary objective for general manager Joe Schoen this offseason is simple: develop Jaxson Dart. The Giants finished the 2025 season with a victory over Dallas to wrap up a tumultuous year, but the offensive output under interim coach Mike Kafka remained inconsistent.

Stefanski’s track record with quarterbacks is exactly what the Giants are looking for; he famously led Cleveland to a playoff win with Baker Mayfield and revitalized Joe Flacco’s career just two seasons ago. Many believe the Giants need to follow the “Offensive Guru” formula to maximize a mobile, high-upside passer like Dart. If the Giants want to protect their investment in the young QB, Stefanski’s West Coast-inspired system provides the most logical blueprint.

The algorithm hides the best Giants news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat on the coaching search.

The Harbaugh Wildcard and the Path Ahead

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Stefanski is the “leader in the clubhouse,” the search isn’t a one-man race. Ian O’Connor also noted that the Giants have had internal conversations regarding Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh.

Interestingly, the report suggests that if Harbaugh becomes available or decides to move on from Baltimore, he would likely “leapfrog” Stefanski as the top choice. However, with Harbaugh still currently employed and Stefanski now a free agent, the Giants have the opportunity to move aggressively.

“The team has had internal conversations about John Harbaugh, as you would expect, in case he leaves the Ravens. Harbaugh would hurdle Stefanski if he’s free,” O’Connor added in his report.

As the team adds more candidates to their short list, Big Blue is looking to pivot quickly from the Daboll era and secure a leader who can finally bring a modern, winning offense to MetLife Stadium.