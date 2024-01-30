PFF names Giants’ third-year wide receiver as early 2024 breakout candidate

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Wan’Dale Robinson came alive for the New York Giants in his second NFL season, giving Pro Football Focus much reason to project a breakout 2024 campaign from the talented wide receiver.

Will Wan’Dale Robinson be the most improved player on the Giants next season?

PFF’s Jonathan Macri forecasted one emergent player from each of the league’s 32 teams that they see taking a major leap next year, giving Robinson the nod as various circumstances may open the door for him to excel in a larger role, saying:

“After tearing his ACL in his rookie season, Robinson returned as a more stable part of the Giants offense in 2023,” Macri said. “His 76 targets tied for the team lead with Darius Slayton despite appearing in two fewer games, and he finished with the fourth-highest catch rate (78.9%) among the league’s wide receivers (min. 20% of targets). The Giants currently have five pending free agents at the position heading into the 2024 offseason, which could allow Robinson to contribute even further in Year 3.”

If several wide receivers depart this offseason, that will allow Robinson to receive more targets from whoever he’s catching passes from under center.

More targets will mean more yards for Robinson. In six contests where Robinson brought down at least five receptions, he went for a minimum of 50 receiving yards on four of those occasions. When Robinson gets his hands on the football with volume, he’s able to translate that into invaluable yardage.

The Giants will need Robinson to continue being dynamic after the catch and improve as a deep ball threat in 2024

The Giants need to get the ball down the field more next season, and Robinson’s 278 yards after the catch from the previous season indicate that he can make plays and beat his defenders to compensate for his 6.8 air yards per reception. He’ll look to improve on that leading up to and during training camp.

Giants may lead with a young offensive core next season

Robinson, along with rookie WR Jalin Hyatt, made a strong impression on Giants head coach Brian Daboll in the second half of the season. This led Daboll to instill confidence in his young pass-catchers and use them as featured parts of the offense to close the campaign.

The expectation is that Robinson will help lead the charge for the New York Football Giants in 2024. Not only is the depth chart at receiver in danger of running thin and needing reinforcements, but star running back Saquon Barkley could walk in free agency due to contract negotiations, meaning the Giants may be faced with an offense that will have to rely on the passing game much more in his potential absence. It’s the franchise’s hope that Robinson will break out either way.