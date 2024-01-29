3 wide receivers the Giants could consider drafting from the Senior Bowl

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants will be on the hunt for playmakers this offseason after their offense finished 29th in the NFL with 15.6 points per game in 2023. With the 2024 Reesee’s Senior Bowl set to take place this week, the G-Men will have an opportunity to scout some of the top wide receivers in the draft class. Three receivers should stand out at the Senior Bowl as potential draft targets.

The Giants could add some physicality to their receiving corps

If the Giants want to add some size and physicality to their receiving corps, they should be keeping a close eye on South Carolina WR Xavier Legette at the Senior Bowl. The 6-foot-3, 227-pound wideout has received comparisons to Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf due to his rare blend of size, speed, and physicality for a wide receiver.

In 2023, Legette totaled 71 receptions for 1,255 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns in a breakout campaign for the Gamecocks. His massive frame allowed him to post a contested catch rate of 47.6% in 2023, hauling in 10 of his 21 contested targets.

But on top of his peak size, Legette is bringing elite speed to the table. He was clocked in at 22.3 mph while taking a quick slant 77 yards to the house against Mississippi State:

The Giants’ offense lacks a true every-level receiving threat like Legette who can run routes and get open in every portion of the field. The offense also lacks a big-bodied X-receiver who can line up outside on the line of scrimmage and beat press coverage. Legette could potentially fill those needs for the G-Men as an early Day 2 target in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Stretching the field with another vertical threat

If the Giants are interested in adding another vertical threat to their offense, they will want to keep an eye on UNC WR Tez Walker. After posting 699 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023 for the Tarheels, Walker is entering the pre-draft process with a varied draft projection.

Some analysts have Walker as a late first-round flier, some view him as a Day 2 pick, and others describe him as a “fringe late Day 2-early Day 3 prospect.” The Senior Bowl will be a crucial moment for him as he looks to elevate his draft stock.

Walker, 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, is described as having “some of the best vertical ability in the class.” But there are question marks about his ability to run a full route tree and separate at the next level.

If he can win an abundance of routes during one-on-one drills at the Senior Bowl, Walker could put some of those concerns to rest and prove to be a valuable target for Big Blue.

Playing bully ball with a YAC receiver

Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley is a dynamic wide receiver prospect that some are comparing to the likes of San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel. Corley plays bully ball at the wide receiver position, possessing an abundance of physicality as he runs over defenders after the catch — something the Giants might value.

Another receiver at the Senior Bowl that I'll be watching closely who has a chance at a top 50 pick:



Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley



He gets a lot of comparisons to Deebo Samuel for his build and YAC ability. While he is a YAC king, Western Kentucky isn’t a Power 5 program.… pic.twitter.com/DiMThB2qaF — Cody (@TheCodySpears) January 22, 2024

In 2023, Corley racked up 984 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns for Western Kentucky. His breakout campaign came in 2022, though, as he totaled 101 receptions for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound receiver is built like a running back and plays will some serious aggression out of the slot.

Corley won’t be able to put his power on full display at the Senior Bowl as it is an exhibition game. But he also won’t need to. Scouts understand that Corley possesses rare YAC ability. What he will need to demonstrate down in Mobile is that he can develop into a more complete and polished receiver. If he can flash that potential at the Senior Bowl, the Giants may become interested in drafting Corley in the middle rounds.