Giants could target Deebo Samuel-type receiver in 2024 NFL Draft

The New York Giants, holding the 6th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, are likely to explore options for a high-upside wide receiver. They have the opportunity to select from a talented pool of prospects, including standouts like LSU’s Malik Nabers, Washington’s Romeo Odunze, or even Georgia’s star tight end Brock Bowers.

Considering Mid-Round Talents: Malachi Corley

If the Giants opt for a different position in the first round, Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley could be a viable target in the later rounds. Corley’s performance in the upcoming Senior Bowl will be crucial for his draft stock, providing Giants’ coaches with a chance to assess his potential.

Corley, who stands at 5’11” and weighs 200 pounds, has been likened to Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers due to his outstanding contact balance and ability to stay upright after tackles. In the past season, he recorded 984 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns over 12 games, averaging 12.5 yards per reception. His sophomore year was even more impressive, amassing 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns over 14 games.

Corley’s Strengths and Areas for Improvement

Corley excels in run-after-the-catch scenarios and has an explosive playing style. However, he needs to refine his route-running skills and improve his catching technique. His capability in open space and proficiency in navigating blockers make him a dynamic offensive threat. He possesses underrated vertical speed, significant strength, and a challenging stiff arm, making him difficult for defenders to tackle.

Although Corley may initially be limited to a specific role, his potential for target-heavy involvement in an offense that needs impactful yards-after-catch contributions is high. He may not profile as a primary wide receiver immediately, but with better coaching and exposure to higher-level competition, his productivity could significantly improve.

Character and Adjustment to NFL Level

An intriguing aspect of Corley’s game is his vibrant energy and personality on the field. He celebrates successes enthusiastically and isn’t shy about showcasing his character, adding a dynamic element to his play style.

Transitioning from a smaller school and adjusting to the NFL’s higher level of competition will be a key factor for Corley. However, his upside is evident, and should the Giants secure him in the third round, he could prove to be a valuable addition to their offense in the long term.