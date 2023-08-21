Giants head coach Brian Daboll leaves the field at the end of the game as the New York Giants lost to the Detroit Lions 31-18 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on November 20, 2022. The New York Giants Lost To The Detroit Lions 31 18 At Metlife Stadium In East Rutherford Nj On November 20 2022

The future finally looks bright for the New York Giants, coming off their first playoff berth in 2016 after enduring years of pain and misery. After finishing the 2022 regular season with a 9-7-1 record, the Giants earned their first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI in 2012 this past season. But the team did not have quite enough talent to make it past the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

After a heartbreaking loss in Philadelphia, New York attacked the offseason, adding loads of talent to fortify their roster in preparation for the 2023 season. But despite improving their roster this offseason, one Pro Football Focus analyst is boldly predicting that the Giants will miss the playoffs this season anyway.

PFF boldly predicts the Giants will miss the playoffs in 2023

PFF recently made bold predictions for every team in the NFL ahead of the upcoming 2023 season. As PFF’s Sam Munson made his bold predictions for the NFC East, he had one shocking projection for Big Blue.

Munson predicts that, despite their roster improvements, the Giants “will miss the playoffs anyway” this season.

Even the best version of [Daniel] Jones might not be enough to counter the regression from last season. The Giants ranked 15th in scoring drive percentage last year on offense and 28th in expected points added per play against on defense. They finished the season with a negative points differential yet won nine games and made the postseason as a wild-card team before knocking off the Minnesota Vikings. The roster looks very patchy on paper and heavily reliant on very young players. Last season was an overachievement, and unless the coaching staff can repeat the trick, the team might take a step back in 2023 even with better quarterback play. Sam Munson of Pro Football Focus

Munson had previously predicted that QB Daniel Jones would have a career year in 2023, saying “This should be the best version of Daniel Jones we have seen in the NFL.” However, he does not believe it will be enough to lead an inconsistent Giants roster back to the playoffs for the second season in a row.

The Giants have a tough schedule this season

Based on combined winning percentages from the 2022 season, the Giants have the third-toughest schedule in the NFL in 2023 (tied with the Patriots and Cowboys). It is entirely possible that, despite having a much more talented roster than they did last year, New York’s more difficult schedule will force them to make minimal progress in the standings this season.

The Giants are hoping Jones can take a big step forward as the team’s franchise quarterback this season. With an influx of new talent on the offensive end, Jones has far more weapons at his disposal than he’s had at any other point in his career. This should propel Big Blue’s offense to be a far better unit in 2023, hopefully serving as the catalyst to their second playoff berth in a row.