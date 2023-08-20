Giants’ 2nd-year tight end gearing up for a big developmental step

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

When the New York Giants made the strategic move to secure star tight end Darren Waller during the recent offseason, fans and analysts alike began speculating on its potential ripple effects. Top on the list of considerations: How would this move impact the budding talent, second-year TE Daniel Bellinger?

Waller and Bellinger: The New Offensive Pillars

As Waller quickly emerges as a primary target for quarterback Daniel Jones, his early synergy with the team was evident. During the Giants’ recent 21-19 preseason victory over the Carolina Panthers, Waller made three impressive catches. However, not to be overshadowed, Bellinger clinched a four-yard touchdown completion. This highlighted that both tight ends, with their respective strengths, can simultaneously find their space in the offense.

The Upside of Bellinger’s Role With the Giants

While Bellinger might see a slight shift in his role from the previous season due to Waller’s presence, it’s not necessarily a setback. Teaming up with a seasoned pro like Waller could be instrumental in sharpening Bellinger’s game. The potential of harnessing a powerful tight-end duo is becoming increasingly evident.

“I think it’s good to have veterans in the room who can help those players as well, those young players,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said to the New York Post. “I think he’s made strides from when he played last year to where he’s at now.

Bellinger’s trajectory had been upward last season, up until an unforeseen eye injury momentarily halted his progress. Yet, showcasing his resilience, he made a comeback before the season concluded. A notable highlight was his touchdown catch during the Giants’ Wild Card triumph over the Minnesota Vikings. Reflecting on his rookie year stats, Bellinger participated in 12 regular-season matches, accumulating 268 receiving yards from 30 receptions and scoring two touchdowns.

A Glimpse into a Revitalized Offense

The recent preseason match provided a tantalizing preview of what could be a formidable and multifaceted offense. An offense that promises to keep rival defenses on their toes. With Bellinger’s evolving role and Waller’s established prowess, it’s poised to be an intriguing season, observing how Bellinger leverages this partnership to create more on-field opportunities.

