Giants cut cornerback as roster trimming begins

In preparation for the upcoming Week 1 of the regular season, the New York Giants made their first significant roster move, announcing on Saturday that CB Rodarious Williams has been let go. This move marks the onset of the Giants slimming their squad to field their best.

Williams’ Stint with the Giants

Drafted as a sixth-round pick from Oklahoma State, Williams had a rather bumpy ride during his time with the Giants. In the span of two seasons, he only graced the field for eight games.

The latter part of his 2021 season was marred by a knee injury, landing him on the IR after just five appearances. Starting 2022, that same knee ailment kept him out of the initial games.

However, upon his return, he managed to play three games, even making a mark with an interception. Interestingly, Williams remained conspicuously absent during New York’s recent preseason match against the Carolina Panthers on Friday. This absence, for many, was a clear indicator that his tenure with Big Blue was nearing its conclusion.

Public Discontent and Family Ties

Rodarious Williams hasn’t been entirely silent about his journey with the Giants. Previously, after a game that ended in a 20-20 tie against the Washington Commanders, Williams expressed his dissatisfaction with his playtime on the social media platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

In a twist of fate, Saturday proved to be a challenging day for the Williams family. Rodarious wasn’t the lone Williams facing professional setbacks. His brother, Greedy Williams, found himself in a similar predicament as he, too, was released by the Philadelphia Eagles.