Giants’ Daniel Jones looked the part of an elite, $40M QB in Preseason Week 2

The New York Giants spent big money at the quarterback position this offseason, signing QB Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract extension. With such a big investment comes high expectations for Big Blue’s franchise quarterback. Entering 2023, Jones needs to look the part of an elite, $40 million signal-caller, and, in the Giants’ second preseason game, he looked just the part.

Daniel Jones lights it up in Preseason Week 2

After sitting out New York’s first preseason game this summer, Jones was back in the starting lineup in Week 2. Jones was surgical on his lone drive of the game, leading the offense on a 75-yard scoring drive. He went 8-of-9 for 69 yards, capping off the drive with a touchdown pass to TE Daniel Bellinger.

TOUCHDOWN!! Giants march right down the field, leaning on their tight ends heavily and Daniel Bellinger punches it in — just a GORGEOUS drive #NYG pic.twitter.com/z7TFgojtHT — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 18, 2023

Giants expecting big things from their offense in 2023

Jones’ stellar performance in Week 2 of the preseason will instill confidence in the New York Giants’ fans and coaching staff alike. After a career year in 2022, Jones is expecting to take his game to another level this season.

In his first season under HC Brian Daboll and OC Mike Kafka, Jones posted career-highs in passing yards (3,205), rushing yards (708), and rushing touchdowns (seven) while also tossing 15 passing touchdowns and a career-low five interceptions (1.1% interceptions rate led the NFL).

Kafka and Daboll are planning to expand the playbook this season now that Jones has a supporting cast brimming with talent. Jones will have every opportunity to prove himself worthy of his franchise quarterback label and $40 million salary in 2023.