Giants’ offense primed for a big step forward in 2023

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on the field during the second day of training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Football Giants Training Camp

The New York Giants‘ offense drastically improved in 2022 under the new leadership of head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Entering 2023, Big Blue significantly upgraded its roster, bolstering its playmaker positions with exciting new talents. The offense is primed to take a big step forward this upcoming season.

In his first season as offensive coordinator, Kafka was so impressive that he found himself interviewing for numerous head coaching gigs this offseason. As he looks ahead to the 2023 season, Kafka is not concerned about which teams may be looking to promote him. Instead, he’s focused on ensuring that the Giants’ offense gets off to a hot start.

Mike Kafka hoping for a hot start from the Giants’ offense in 2023

Despite the team getting off to a hot, 3-1 start at the beginning of the 2022 season, the offense did appear to be a bit stagnant at times. In 2023, though, Kafka is hoping to get the offense going early.

“We need to start faster,” Kafka said on the Giants Huddle: Front Office Edition podcast. “For us as an offense, that’s probably the one thing that we’re emphasizing — just a fast start. I think we did as a team last year but as an offense specifically, I think we can get off to a better start.”

Through the first four weeks of the season, Kafka’s unit averaged only 19 points per game. That metric did improve, however, throughout the course of the season. The Giants finished sixteenth in the NFL, averaging 21.5 points per game.

New York added some dynamic playmakers to their offense this offseason. New additions like tight end Darren Waller and wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Parris Campbell should help the offense put points on the board early and often in 2023. All three of those acquisitions share one defining attribute: elite speed.

Waller is a 6-foot-6 freak of nature that runs a 4.46s 40-yard dash, making him one of the fastest tight ends in football. Campbell (4.31s) and Hyatt (4.40s) both possess elite speed and playmaking ability.

Combined with Waller’s speed is his elite versatility. The veteran tight end frequently lines up in the slot and outside, making plays from anywhere on the field. Kafka expressed his excitement and emphasized the impact that versatility can have on an offense.

“I think any time you have flexibility in your scheme it gives you an advantage,” Kafka said. “Being able to move pieces around — put guys in the backfield, out of the backfield, spread the field, tighten and condense it. It just adds more, whether it’s gaps in the run game, adds more space on the field for defenders to defend. It gives you more multiplicity within the offense.”

As the New York Giants prepare for the upcoming season, there is plenty to be excited about on the offensive side of the ball. For the first time in his career, it appears QB Daniel Jones has a full arsenal of weapons at his disposal. A big year is seemingly in store for Big Blue.