The New York Giants gave Daniel Jones the bag this offseason, extending him on a four-year, $160 million contract to cement him as the team’s franchise quarterback. Jones earned the deal following a career year in 2022 in which he set new career highs in passing yards (3,205), rushing yards (708), and rushing touchdowns (7), and led the NFL with the lowest interception rate of all quarterbacks (1.1%).

As he enters his fifth season in 2023, expectations have been heightened for Jones. The once-clowned and berated quarterback has proven himself to be a player worthy of Big Blue’s mantle formerly positioned by all-time greats such as Eli Manning and Phil Simms.

The loftier expectations and new influx of cash seemingly have no effect on Jones, however, as he’s heading into the summer confident, comfortable, and ready to compete at the highest level in 2023.

Giants QB Daniel Jones is confident, comfortable, and ready to compete in 2023

In a recent interview with Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Jones shed insight on his mindset entering the 2023 season. Jones even acknowledged his age; no longer playing on a rookie contract, Jones is now an established and respected veteran in this league. After four years in the NFL, the Giants’ quarterback is feeling “comfortable” in his own skin.

“I don’t know,” Jones said to The Post. “Maybe I’m a little bit older and a little bit more comfortable.”

Despite finishing the 2022 season with a 9–7–1 record, there is still plenty of room for the Giants to improve. They finished the year with a 1–4–1 division record playing in the NFC East that produced three playoff teams and the NFC Champions in Philadelphia.

The strong competition in the NFC East and throughout the league does not phase Jones and the Giants, though, as Danny Dimes expressed the team’s confidence to compete with the NFL’s best.

OTAs in May provided Jones with his first opportunity to gel with some of his new teammates and prepare for the upcoming season. The practices were fruitful, according to Jones; but he acknowledges that work is just beginning.

“We feel like we made progress last year and took a step,” Jones said, “but what we do from this point on, you start over. It’s about what you do now. We had a good spring, and we have to roll that into training camp and make sure we do everything we can.”

Throughout his career with the Giants, Jones has organized a multitude of off-season workouts with his teammates. Earlier this offseason, Jones held a throwing session with teammates out in Arizona. During this long break between the end of minicamp and the start of training camp, there are plans for another offseason workout held by the team’s quarterback.

“We’re going to get together pretty soon and get some work in,” Jones said. “We’ve gone down to Charlotte in the past, and I think that’s the plan again.”

Above all else, if there is one thing about Jones to praise, it is his work ethic. He is constantly working to get better, organizing team workouts, and getting into the facilities early in the mornings. Time will tell if the 26-year-old’s hard work has paid off as Jones and the Giants look to get back to the playoffs in 2023.