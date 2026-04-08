The New York Giants’ offseason has hit a major roadblock. All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has officially requested a trade as he is unhappy with his current contract situation. This has led to plenty of speculation about what the Giants could get in return for Lawrence if he is traded.

While the hiring of John Harbaugh was supposed to signal a new era of stability, the simmering tension over Lawrence’s contract has finally boiled over. The Giants have a massive decision to make just weeks before the 2026 NFL Draft. But, with the draft on the horizon, they could possibly get a massive haul of picks in exchange for Lawrence.

Mock Trade: The Giants send Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals for a haul of draft picks

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In this mock trade, the Giants move Lawrence to embrace an aggressive draft-capital accumulation strategy. The Cincinnati Bengals are in a championship window with Joe Burrow, but their lousy defense has prevented them from getting over the hump. They could be in the market for an elite pass-rusher, and Lawrence fits the bill.

Mock Trade Details:

Giants Receive: 10th overall pick, 41st overall pick, 2027 4th-round pick

Bengals Receive: DT Dexter Lawrence, NYG’s 2026 6th-round pick

For the Bengals, this is a win-now move to fortify an interior defense that has struggled to contain the AFC North’s physical run games. For the Giants, this move would give general manager Joe Schoen two top-10 selections in the 2026 Draft, providing the ammunition to completely overhaul the roster around Jaxson Dart.

A Statistical Decline

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Part of the Giants’ hesitation to meet Lawrence’s demand for a $30+ million APY salary likely stems from a statistical dip in 2025. Lawrence recorded just one half-sack last season and career lows in quarterback hits (8) and tackles (31 combined). While he remained a disruptive force with an 84.5 PFF pass-rush grade (7th among interior defenders), his 57.0 run-defense grade was a significant departure from the elite 89.5 mark he posted in 2023.

If the Giants believe Lawrence’s best days are behind him at age 28, moving him for the 10th overall pick allows them to avoid paying for past performance and instead invest in a younger, cheaper replacement. However, despite his step back last season, replacing Lawrence is still much easier said than done.

Metric 2024 (Career High) 2025 (Last Season) Sacks 9.0 0.5 Total Pressures 44 34 PFF Pass-Rush Grade 89.9 84.5 PFF Run-Defense Grade 81.2 57.0 Tackles (Combined) 44 31 Games Played (Total Snaps) 12 (552) 17 (754) Dexter Lawrence Stats in 2024 vs 2025

NY Giants 2-Round Mock Draft with Projected Dexter Lawrence Trade:

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Armed with the 5th and 10th overall picks, the Giants would enter the draft with unprecedented flexibility. With the haul from the Cincinnati trade in hand, the Giants’ draft board completely transforms, allowing Big Blue to execute roster reconstruction.

Mock Draft Details:

5th Overall: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

10th Overall: OG Vega Ioane, Penn State

37th Overall: DT Lee Hunter, Texas A&M

41st Overall: CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

By securing four premier talents in the first two rounds, the front office effectively patches every hole left on the roster.

The Giants kick things off at No. 5 by snagging Sonny Styles, the defensive unicorn who brings versatile coverage skills from the linebacker position and elite run-defense potential, helping to offset the loss of Lawrence in the middle.

At No. 10, they fill a massive need, securing Penn State’s Vega Ioane, a massive, 320-pound guard who immediately solves the interior protection crisis for Jaxson Dart. Ioane is considered the best interior offensive lineman in the draft class, and he could plug-and-play from Day 1 on the Giants’ o-line.

Turning to the second round, the Giants find their direct Lawrence replacement in Texas A&M’s Lee Hunter at pick 37—a 320-pound space-eater who posted a dominant 82.7 PFF run-defense grade last fall. He might not have the pass-rushing upside of Lawrence, but adding Hunter will go a long way in bolstering the Giants’ run defense. Plus, trading Lawrence frees up some cap space, so the Giants could pair Hunter with another incoming veteran upgrade.

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Finally, at pick 41, they bolster the secondary with D’Angelo Ponds, an Indiana corner who led the nation with 15 pass breakups in 2025. Some analysts view him as a nickel cornerback at the next level, but Ponds dominated on the boundary for the Hooziers en route to a National Championship. He would get a chance to compete with the likes of Greg Newsome II and Deonte Banks for the CB2 job.

This two-round blitz not only adds a haul of talent but ensures that the Giants’ 2026 identity is built on physical, fundamental football.

The Verdict: A High-Stakes Gamble

Ultimately, trading the face of the defense is a massive risk that could derail the Giants’ season. Lawrence has been a Pro Bowl mainstay and the heart of the locker room, but this trade request could be a point of no return.

If the Bengals are willing to surrender a top-10 pick for Lawrence, the Giants might find the prospects of betting on internal growth from Darius Alexander and a pair of blue-chip rookies to be attractive.

Trading Lawrence would be a bitter pill for fans to swallow, but if he wants out and the Giants get a package like this mock trade from the Bengals, a deal could get done.