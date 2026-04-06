The Giants’ decision to neglect the defensive tackle market in free agency has raised plenty of eyebrows, especially with the departure of key depth pieces leaving a hole in the rotation. While the lack of reinforcements is concerning, the front office appears to be banking on a major Year 2 jump from Darius Alexander.

The former third-round pick out of Toledo was a slow burn in 2025, but his late-season flashes suggested that the Giants might already have a starting-caliber partner for Lawrence in the building. As John Harbaugh looks to establish a physical, gap-clogging front, Alexander’s development has become a critical subplot of the 2026 defensive offseason.

Giants DT Darius Alexander Could Break Out in 2026

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Alexander’s rookie campaign was a tale of two halves, characterized by an initial adjustment period followed by a significant uptick in production once his snap count increased. For the first 11 weeks, Alexander was a rotational piece, never seeing more than 28 snaps in a game.

However, from Week 12 onward, the light bulb flickered on. Alexander recorded 3.0 of his 3.5 sacks and four of his six quarterback hits over the final six contests of the season. This late-season surge, highlighted by a multi-sack performance against Detroit, proves he has the pass-rushing upside to collapse the pocket on the interior.

Metric 2025 Stats (NYG) Sacks 3.5 Total Pressures 15 Snaps Played 395 Tackles For Loss 4.0 Combined Tackles 20 Darius Alexander 2025 Stats

Despite falling to the Giants in Round 3 last offseason, many draft analysts and experts viewed him as one of the best interior defenders in the draft class, and he was expected to go as early as the back-end of the first round during the pre-draft process. Alexander’s collegiate career reflected a player who could compete in both phases of the game and be on the field for every down. Now he needs to develop into that player at the pro level.

Alexander Needs to Improve in Run Defense

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Standing 6’4″ and 310 pounds, Alexander fits the exact physical profile John Harbaugh coveted in Baltimore with players like Justin Madubuike. His 34-inch arms and a 4.95-second 40-yard dash (fifth-best among IDL in his class) give him the athletic profile that Joe Schoen has prioritized in recent drafts.

However, his 42.9 overall PFF grade reflects rookie struggles in run defense. His 30.3 PFF run defense grade ranks 130/134 among interior defenders last season. Stopping the run is an area where Alexander will need to improve in 2026 if he is going to become a full-time early-down starter in the Giants’ defense.

The Path to the Starting Job

The Giants’ current depth chart effectively hands the starting three-technique role to Alexander by default, but it’s a role he’s earned the right to compete for. With Dexter Lawrence drawing triple-teams, Alexander will face a plethora of one-on-one matchups in 2026. If he can bridge the gap between his 54.9 pass-rush grade and his struggling 30.3 run-defense grade, he provides a bang-for-your-buck solution on a rookie contract.