The 2026 offseason has been defined by patience for Joe Schoen and John Harbaugh, but as the draft approaches, the lack of movement at the guard position remains a glaring asterisk on an otherwise solid free agency haul. While the Giants have cleverly navigated the compensatory pick formula by avoiding mid-level veteran signings, the reality is that Jaxson Dart needs a reinforced interior if he’s going to take the next step in Year 2.

If the Giants opt for a best player available approach at No. 5—potentially landing a defensive unicorn like Sonny Styles—the pressure shifts to the second round. Enter Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, a 314-pound mountain of a man who could be the best player on the board and perfectly address the Giants’ biggest need at pick 37.

Could the Giants Take G Emmanuel Pregnon at 37?

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Emmanuel Pregnon isn’t just a big body; he is the personification of the physical identity that Harbaugh is installing in East Rutherford. After transferring from USC to Oregon, Pregnon blossomed into one of the most consistent interior blockers in the nation, finishing his 2025 campaign with an 88.1 PFF pass-blocking grade and an elite 85.8 run-blocking grade.

Standing 6’4″ and possessing a 34-inch reach, he has the ability to displace defensive tackles at the point of attack while maintaining the balance to handle complex stunts. Pregnon could be a day-one starter.

Metric 2025 (Oregon) Sacks Allowed 1 PFF Run-Block Grade 85.8 PFF Pass-Block Grade 88.1 Penalties 1 Snaps Played 910

The Ultimate Round 2 Value Play

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Drafting Pregnon at No. 37 allows the Giants to go BPA but also address their biggest need in the lineup. While top-tier tackles and receivers often dominate the top five, the class’s best guards (outside of Vega Ioane from Penn State) are found in the early second round, where the Giants can find a cornerstone player without the top-five price tag.

By pairing Pregnon with a re-signed Greg Van Roten, the Giants can transform their biggest weakness into a position of strength overnight. If Pregnon is on the board at 37, it’s the kind of pick that completes the 2026 puzzle and ensures the G-Men are ready to bully the rest of the NFC East.